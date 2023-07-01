Canada Day GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

Happy Canada Day.

Some runs would be nice.

Some Manoah news:

Alek Manoah will start for double-A New Hampshire tomorrow, says Blue Jays manager John Schneider. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 1, 2023

Yeah, I don’t know. I guess it doesn’t matter, if he doesn’t throw well, it doesn’t matter what level it is.

Kevin Kiermaier is back in the lineup today.

Today's Lineups RED SOX BLUE JAYS Rob Refsnyder - LF George Springer - RF Alex Verdugo - RF Bo Bichette - SS Justin Turner - 1B Brandon Belt - DH Rafael Devers - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adam Duvall - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Masataka Yoshida - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Enrique Hernandez - SS Danny Jansen - C Christian Arroyo - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B Caleb Hamilton - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Kutter Crawford - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings today is 6 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 32% Over (10 votes)

67% Under (21 votes) 31 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Kiermaier celebrate returning to the lineup with a hit? Yes

No vote view results 81% Yes (26 votes)

18% No (6 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now