Canada Day GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

Happy Canada Day.
Some runs would be nice.
Some Manoah news:
Alek Manoah will start for double-A New Hampshire tomorrow, says Blue Jays manager John Schneider.— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 1, 2023
Yeah, I don’t know. I guess it doesn’t matter, if he doesn’t throw well, it doesn’t matter what level it is.
Kevin Kiermaier is back in the lineup today.
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Rob Refsnyder - LF
|George Springer - RF
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Justin Turner - 1B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Adam Duvall - CF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Masataka Yoshida - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Enrique Hernandez - SS
|Danny Jansen - C
|Christian Arroyo - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Caleb Hamilton - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Kutter Crawford - RHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
Poll
If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings today is 6 I’d take the
-
32%
Over
-
67%
Under
Poll
Will Kiermaier celebrate returning to the lineup with a hit?
-
81%
Yes
-
18%
No
Poll
Who gets a JoD today?
-
34%
Kikuchi
-
7%
Springer
-
19%
Bichette
-
7%
Belt
-
15%
Guerrero
-
3%
Chapman
-
7%
Varsho
-
0%
Jansen
-
3%
Biggio
-
0%
Kiermaier
