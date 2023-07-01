 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canada Day GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Happy Canada Day.

Some runs would be nice.

Some Manoah news:

Yeah, I don’t know. I guess it doesn’t matter, if he doesn’t throw well, it doesn’t matter what level it is.

Kevin Kiermaier is back in the lineup today.

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Rob Refsnyder - LF George Springer - RF
Alex Verdugo - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Justin Turner - 1B Brandon Belt - DH
Rafael Devers - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Adam Duvall - CF Matt Chapman - 3B
Masataka Yoshida - DH Daulton Varsho - LF
Enrique Hernandez - SS Danny Jansen - C
Christian Arroyo - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B
Caleb Hamilton - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Kutter Crawford - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll

If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings today is 6 I’d take the

view results
  • 32%
    Over
    (10 votes)
  • 67%
    Under
    (21 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Kiermaier celebrate returning to the lineup with a hit?

view results
  • 81%
    Yes
    (26 votes)
  • 18%
    No
    (6 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who gets a JoD today?

view results
  • 34%
    Kikuchi
    (9 votes)
  • 7%
    Springer
    (2 votes)
  • 19%
    Bichette
    (5 votes)
  • 7%
    Belt
    (2 votes)
  • 15%
    Guerrero
    (4 votes)
  • 3%
    Chapman
    (1 vote)
  • 7%
    Varsho
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Jansen
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    Biggio
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Kiermaier
    (0 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...