Blue Jays mid-term report card: Jordan Romano

This is Jordan Romano’s fifth season with the Blue Jays and third as our closer. He is fifth on our all-time saves list, with 104 (18 more would put him third. He’s 130 away from Tom Henke’s franchise lead).
His numbers this year:
|Age
|W
|L
|W-L%
|ERA
|G
|GF
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|HBP
|BK
|WP
|ERA+
|FIP
|H9
|HR9
|BB9
|SO9
|SO/W
|30
|4
|4
|.500
|2.87
|39
|33
|26
|37.2
|31
|12
|12
|4
|11
|3
|48
|1
|1
|0
|146
|3.07
|7.4
|1.0
|2.6
|11.5
|4.36
He has 3 blown saves to go with the 26 saves, a save percentage of 90.
Baseball Reference has him at a 1.2 WAR. FanGraphs at 1.1.
Batters are hitting .217/.277/.357 (up from last year’s .190/.268/.263). He’s having more trouble with left-handed batters (.225/.276/.409) than right-handers (.208/.279/.306).
By month:
April: 2.92 ERA.
May: 3.12 ERA.
June: 2.84 ERA.
In save situations, batters are hitting .221/.267/.310. Non-save .200/.314/.533 (2 home runs in 35 PA).
He’s been super with RISP, .178/.315/.289 and has been good in high leverage spots, .191/.269/.381 (but then he pretty much always pitches in high-leverage spots).
As you’ve likely noticed, he’s been great in extra innings (.000/.200/.000), which is nice since there is a runner on second to start the inning.
Jordan’s strikeout rate is up (31.0% from 28.1), and the walk rate is down (7.1% from 8.1).
His hard contact rate is almost the same as last year (33.7%, from 33.3), and soft contact is up (18.9% from 13.8).
