Blue Jays mid-term report card: Jordan Romano

This is Jordan Romano’s fifth season with the Blue Jays and third as our closer. He is fifth on our all-time saves list, with 104 (18 more would put him third. He’s 130 away from Tom Henke’s franchise lead).

His numbers this year:

Standard Pitching Age W L W-L% ERA G GF SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP ERA+ FIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W 30 4 4 .500 2.87 39 33 26 37.2 31 12 12 4 11 3 48 1 1 0 146 3.07 7.4 1.0 2.6 11.5 4.36 View Original Table

Generated 7/10/2023. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/10/2023.

He has 3 blown saves to go with the 26 saves, a save percentage of 90.

Baseball Reference has him at a 1.2 WAR. FanGraphs at 1.1.

Batters are hitting .217/.277/.357 (up from last year’s .190/.268/.263). He’s having more trouble with left-handed batters (.225/.276/.409) than right-handers (.208/.279/.306).

By month:

April: 2.92 ERA.

May: 3.12 ERA.

June: 2.84 ERA.

In save situations, batters are hitting .221/.267/.310. Non-save .200/.314/.533 (2 home runs in 35 PA).

He’s been super with RISP, .178/.315/.289 and has been good in high leverage spots, .191/.269/.381 (but then he pretty much always pitches in high-leverage spots).

As you’ve likely noticed, he’s been great in extra innings (.000/.200/.000), which is nice since there is a runner on second to start the inning.

Jordan’s strikeout rate is up (31.0% from 28.1), and the walk rate is down (7.1% from 8.1).

His hard contact rate is almost the same as last year (33.7%, from 33.3), and soft contact is up (18.9% from 13.8).