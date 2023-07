I’m not a massive fan of the Home Run Derby (there are only so many times I can hear ‘back back back back back’ in an evening). But watching Vlad swing for the fences is always good.

The first-round matchups:

Luis Robert vs. Adley Rutschman

Pete Alonso vs. Julio Rodríguez

Mookie Betts vs. Vladimir Guerrero

Adolis García vs. Randy Arozarena

Go Vlad Go