Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Card: Trevor Richards

Trevor Richards came to us from the Brewers, with Bowden Francis for Rowdy Tellez.

Since the trade, Tellez has hit .226/.304/.444 with 40 home runs in 288 games. This year he is hitting .213/.285/.388 with 12 home runs in 79 games.

Richard’s time with the Jays has been up and down, In 2021 he had a 3.31 ERA in 32 games after the trade. Last year he had a 5.34 ERA in 62 games, including 4 ‘starts’ (of the opener kind).

This year?

Standard Pitching Age W L ERA G GS GF CG SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP ERA+ FIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W Awards 30 0 1 3.02 30 3 3 0 0 44.2 32 16 15 7 17 0 67 2 0 1 138 3.59 6.4 1.4 3.4 13.5 3.94 View Original Table

Baseball Reference has him at a 0.8 WAR. Fangraphs at 0.5.

The difference between this year and last? His strikeout rate is way up (36.6%, 29.2 last year) and his walk rate is down (9.3%, from 12.5). And he’s getting a lot more soft contact )20.6%, up from 11.7).

By month:

April: 3.18.

May: 3.55.

June: 3.07.

Trevor made 3 starts when Alek Manoah was off in search of his delivery. He had a 3.00 ERA in 9 innings.

But I’m glad he’s back in the bullpen. He’s an important part of the pen, someone that can get us 2-3 innings if needed (and the bullpen is pretty much paper thin at the moment). But then I wouldn't be against them going into next spring training with the idea that Richards was going to be a starter, letting him get stretched out properly for the job.

Batters are hitting .196/.279/.362 against him. He has been better vs. RHB (.186/.263/.326) than LHB (.208/.296/.403).

On the list of pleasant surprises this season, Richards has to be near the top of the list.