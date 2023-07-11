Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Card: Trevor Richards

Trevor Richards came to us from the Brewers, with Bowden Francis for Rowdy Tellez.
Since the trade, Tellez has hit .226/.304/.444 with 40 home runs in 288 games. This year he is hitting .213/.285/.388 with 12 home runs in 79 games.
Richard’s time with the Jays has been up and down, In 2021 he had a 3.31 ERA in 32 games after the trade. Last year he had a 5.34 ERA in 62 games, including 4 ‘starts’ (of the opener kind).
This year?
|Age
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|GF
|CG
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|HBP
|BK
|WP
|ERA+
|FIP
|H9
|HR9
|BB9
|SO9
|SO/W
|Awards
|30
|0
|1
|3.02
|30
|3
|3
|0
|0
|44.2
|32
|16
|15
|7
|17
|0
|67
|2
|0
|1
|138
|3.59
|6.4
|1.4
|3.4
|13.5
|3.94
Generated 7/11/2023.
Baseball Reference has him at a 0.8 WAR. Fangraphs at 0.5.
The difference between this year and last? His strikeout rate is way up (36.6%, 29.2 last year) and his walk rate is down (9.3%, from 12.5). And he’s getting a lot more soft contact )20.6%, up from 11.7).
By month:
- April: 3.18.
- May: 3.55.
- June: 3.07.
Trevor made 3 starts when Alek Manoah was off in search of his delivery. He had a 3.00 ERA in 9 innings.
But I’m glad he’s back in the bullpen. He’s an important part of the pen, someone that can get us 2-3 innings if needed (and the bullpen is pretty much paper thin at the moment). But then I wouldn't be against them going into next spring training with the idea that Richards was going to be a starter, letting him get stretched out properly for the job.
Batters are hitting .196/.279/.362 against him. He has been better vs. RHB (.186/.263/.326) than LHB (.208/.296/.403).
On the list of pleasant surprises this season, Richards has to be near the top of the list.
