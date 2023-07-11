OpenThread for the All-Star Game

I didn’t watch the Home Run Derby, but I’m glad Vlad won. I hope he’ll get some playing time tonight.

Game Time is listed at 8:00 Eastern, but I’d think the first pitch won’t be for a while after that. The AL has an edge in wins, 47-43 and has won the last 9 All-Star games..

The AL starting pitcher is Gerritt Cole from the Yankees. NL has Zac Gallen from the Diamondbacks starting.

Opening lineups:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF (ATL)

2. Freddie Freeman, 1B (LAD)

3. Mookie Betts, CF (LAD)

4. J.D. Martinez, DH (LAD)

5. Nolan Arenado, 3B (STL)

6. Luis Arraez, 2B (MIA)

7. Sean Murphy, C (ATL)

8. Corbin Carroll, LF (AZ)

9. Orlando Arcia, SS (ATL)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1. Marcus Semien, 2B (TEX)

2. Shohei Ohtani, DH (LAA)

3. Randy Arozarena, LF (TB)

4. Corey Seager, SS (TEX)

5. Yandy Díaz, 1B (TB)

6. Adolis García, RF (TEX)

7. Austin Hays, CF (BAL)

8. Josh Jung, 3B (TEX)

9. Jonah Heim, C (TEX)