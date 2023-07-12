With the 2023 MLB Draft in the books, the next step is getting the new draftees signed so it’s time to roll out the annual Signing Table. With the advent of hard slotting and now a much shorter draft, much of the intrigue has been removed as most signings occur very soon afterwards. Nonetheless, it’s tradition and more importantly a handy summary and reference in the future, so here is the 2023 Bluebird Banter Draft signing table.

As previously, the ranking is the average of various sources: Perfect Game (top 500), Prospects Live (top 500), ESPN (Kiley McDaniel, top 300), MLB.com (Jon Mayo and Jim Callis, top 250) and FanGraphs (181 names). It also shows how many lists on which the draftee was included, since the average will be biased upwards by non-inclusion on a list vs. being ranked too low for inclusion.

In the interim, I’ve done some spitballing on how the bonus pool could shake out:

Naturally, the biggest factor is Nimmala since the first round pick accounts for over 60% of the pool. I certainly can’t see any type of discount, but nor should it come in over slot despite some considering him a top-10 talent given the dynamics of a deep draft where he slipped down. An overslot bonus would certainly make the math difficult downstream. For similar reasons, I think Watts-Brown ends up at slot, though if they engineering him falling to them it could be over.

The other two high school picks will require overslot bonuses; the only question is really how much. My sneaking suspicion is Maroudis ends up closer to the high end $1,000,000 “conservative” scenario. I have to think Bohrofen ends up significantly over slot as well. If he came in at or even around slot it really seems like a coup.

On the savings side, Mollerus in the 10th round should be a senior sign clearing significant money. 8th rounder Barry should save some, and my gut says 5th rounder O’Halloran will come in somewhat under as well. There could be some modest savings with Goodwin, but he went about where he was expected so slot seems like an appropriate baseline.

With the 5% overage, that leaves a little wiggle room in my baseline, and probably another $25,000 if you assume they’ll shave all the bonuses by the $2,500 that can be made up via a pro forma roster bonus permitted in the uniform minor league player contract. That might leave enough to put together a $200,000-$250,000 bonus for one of the post 10th round draftees.

The 2023 signing deadline is Tuesday, July 25th.

Archive: 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2021 | 2022