Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Card: Erik Swanson

Erik Swanson came to us in one of those types of trades I’ve always hated, a position player for a reliever. Now the position player we traded was in the last year of his contract and we got a prospect as well (one who has a 6.04 ERA in Vancouver).

Teoscar isn’t having the best of seasons, hitting .250/.306/.438 with 15 home runs and a league leading 115 strikeout (30.9% strikeout rate).

Swanson:

Standard Pitching Age Tm W L ERA G GF SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W 29 TOR 2 2 3.16 42 7 1 42.2 27 15 15 6 15 0 48 0 0 0 165 132 3.91 5.7 1.3 3.2 10.1 3.20 View Original Table

Generated 7/12/2023. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/12/2023.

Baseball Reference has him at a 0.8 WAR. FanGraphs 0.3.

By month:

April: 1.32 ERA

May: 5.40 ERA

June: 2.08 ERA

He had a bad stretch in May, allowing 2 earned in 3 games in a row. Other than that he’s been pretty amazing.

Batters are hitting .181/.256/.362 against him.

Erik has been much better vs. LHB (.139/.233/.246) than RHB (.214/.275/.452).

His strikeout rate is down a little from last year (29.1% from 34.0) and his walk rate is up (9.1% from 4.9).

He’s up to 21 holds and only has 1 blown save.

I think it is fair to say that he’s been overworked, last year he pitched in 57 games, this year, he’s already at 42. At this rate, he could pitch in 70+ games.