Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Card: Yimi Garcia

Yimi Garcia signed with the Jays before the 2022 season. The team has an option on him for next season at $5 million.

Last year he was excellent, with a 3.10 in 61 games.

This year:

Standard Pitching Age W L W-L% ERA G GS GF SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP ERA+ FIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W 32 3 3 .500 4.66 40 0 10 1 36.2 42 21 19 5 10 1 45 2 0 0 90 3.58 10.3 1.2 2.5 11.0 4.50 View Original Table

Generated 7/12/2023. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/12/2023.

He’s got a -0.3 bWAR. FanGraphs has him at a +0.4. FanGraphs uses FiP, and his Fip is 3.58 (xFIP is 2.94), which suggests he’s had a bit of bad luck.

Batters are hitting .282/.335/.416 against him. He’s doing much better vs. RHB (.278/.300/.381). Lefties are hitting him hard (.289/.393/.481)

ERA by month:

April: 6.08.

May: 6.35.

June 2.16.

And a 0 ERA in July.

So I hope whatever was going badly early in the season has corrected itself.

His strikeout rate is up (27.8% from 23.5), while his walk rate is much the same as it was last year (2.45, from 3.36)

If he could continue pitching like he has for the last month or so, that would greatly help our pen. We are short on guys who I’d like to pitch in high-leverage spots (he’s pitching much better in high-leverage spots (.688 OPS) than low-leverage spots (.836), so if Garcia could become someone we trust, that would be handy. And maybe we could stop overusing Swanson.