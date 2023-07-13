Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Card: Tim Mayza

It is Tim Mayza’s sixth season with the Jays (he missed all of 2020 after Tommy John surgery. He was a 12th-round pick in the 2013 draft.

The last couple of seasons were very good, this season is a step up from that:

Standard Pitching Age W L ERA G GF SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W 31 1 1 1.17 41 6 1 30.2 28 5 4 0 5 0 32 0 0 0 120 357 1.68 8.2 0.0 1.5 9.4 6.40 View Original Table

Baseball-Reference has him at a 1.3 WAR. FanGraphs has him at 1.1.

ERA by month:

April: 1.23.

May: 2:19.

June: 0.00

He’s also had 3 scoreless appearances in July. He hasn’t given up an earned run since May 31.

Tim has come into games with 34 runners on base, and only 6 have scored.

His strikeout rate is up from last year (26.7% from 22.8). The walk rate is down (4.2% from 6.2).

Batters are hitting .244/.275/.296. And he’s doing better against lefties (.250/.262/.266) than righties (.235/.291/.333) though he is good enough against either to be valuable.

Batters are hitting .244/.279/.317 with RISP.

He’s thrown 30.2 innings, and his career high to this point is 53.0, so he’s likely to blow way past that. And he’s pitched in 41 games. His career high is 68.

John has been riding the relievers, who have been pitching well, pretty hard. Mayza hasn’t been just a one-inning reliever. He’s gotten 4 or more outs 6 times this year.

It is too bad that setup guys don’t get much love in the All-Star selection process.