Blue Jays 2024 Schedule

The 2024 MLB schedule is out. The Jays start the season with a ten-game road trip starting March 28th. Then they are home for nine games. It ends with a six-game road trip, facing the Marlins and then the Red Sox.
Their trip to Seattle, for us Westerners, is July 5th through 7th. They host the Astros for Canada Day through July 4, so the Astros get to spend Independence Day in Canada. 0
March 28-31 @ Rays
April 1-3 @ Astros
April 5-7 @ Yankees
April 8-10 vs. Mariners
April 12-14 vs. Rockies0
April 15-17 vs. Yankees
April 19-21 @ Padres
April 22-25 @ Royals
April 26-28 vs. Dodgers
April 29-May 1 vs Royals
May 3-5 @ Nationals
May 7-8 @ Phillies
May 10-12 vs. Twins
May 13-15 @ Orioles
May 17-19 vs Rays
May 20-22 vs White Sox
May 23-26 @ Tigers
May 27-29 @ White Sox
May 31-June 2 vs Pirates0
June 3-6 vs Orioles
June 7-9 @ A’s
June 10-12 @ Brewers
June 14-16 vs Guardians
June 17-19 vs Red Sox
June 21=23 @ Guardians
June 24-26 @ Red Sox
June 27-30 vs Yankees
July 1-4 vs Astros
July 5-7 @ Mariners
July 9-11 @ Giants
July 12-14 @ Diamondbacks
July 16 All-Star Game
July 19-21 vs Tigers
July 23-25 vs Rays
July 26-28 vs Rangers
July 29-31 @ Orioles
Aug 2-4 @ Yankees
Aug 6-8 vs Orioles
Aug 9-11 vs A’s
Aug 12-14 @ Angels
Aug 16-18 @ Cubs
Aug 19-21 vs Reds
Aug 22-25 vs Angels
Aug 26-29 @ Red Sox
Aug 30-Sep 1 @ Twins
Sep 3-4 vs Phillies
Sep 6-8 @ Braves
Sep 9-11 vs Mets
Sep 12-15 vs Cardinals
Sep 17-19 @ Rangers
Sep 20-22 @ Rays
Sep 23-25 vs Red Sox
Sep 27-29 vs Marlins
If you were going to take a Blue Jays road trip, where and when would you go? I want to go to KC, but the Jays are there at the end of April, which doesn’t work well for me.
