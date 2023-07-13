Blue Jays 2024 Schedule

The 2024 MLB schedule is out. The Jays start the season with a ten-game road trip starting March 28th. Then they are home for nine games. It ends with a six-game road trip, facing the Marlins and then the Red Sox.

Their trip to Seattle, for us Westerners, is July 5th through 7th. They host the Astros for Canada Day through July 4, so the Astros get to spend Independence Day in Canada. 0

March 28-31 @ Rays

April 1-3 @ Astros

April 5-7 @ Yankees

April 8-10 vs. Mariners

April 12-14 vs. Rockies0

April 15-17 vs. Yankees

April 19-21 @ Padres

April 22-25 @ Royals

April 26-28 vs. Dodgers

April 29-May 1 vs Royals

May 3-5 @ Nationals

May 7-8 @ Phillies

May 10-12 vs. Twins

May 13-15 @ Orioles

May 17-19 vs Rays

May 20-22 vs White Sox

May 23-26 @ Tigers

May 27-29 @ White Sox

May 31-June 2 vs Pirates0

June 3-6 vs Orioles

June 7-9 @ A’s

June 10-12 @ Brewers

June 14-16 vs Guardians

June 17-19 vs Red Sox

June 21=23 @ Guardians

June 24-26 @ Red Sox

June 27-30 vs Yankees

July 1-4 vs Astros

July 5-7 @ Mariners

July 9-11 @ Giants

July 12-14 @ Diamondbacks

July 16 All-Star Game

July 19-21 vs Tigers

July 23-25 vs Rays

July 26-28 vs Rangers

July 29-31 @ Orioles

Aug 2-4 @ Yankees

Aug 6-8 vs Orioles

Aug 9-11 vs A’s

Aug 12-14 @ Angels

Aug 16-18 @ Cubs

Aug 19-21 vs Reds

Aug 22-25 vs Angels

Aug 26-29 @ Red Sox

Aug 30-Sep 1 @ Twins

Sep 3-4 vs Phillies

Sep 6-8 @ Braves

Sep 9-11 vs Mets

Sep 12-15 vs Cardinals

Sep 17-19 @ Rangers

Sep 20-22 @ Rays

Sep 23-25 vs Red Sox

Sep 27-29 vs Marlins

If you were going to take a Blue Jays road trip, where and when would you go? I want to go to KC, but the Jays are there at the end of April, which doesn’t work well for me.