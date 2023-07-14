Friday Bantering: Jays Bits

Happy start of the second half.

Ben Nicholson-Smith tells us that the Blue Jays are considering Nelson Cruz. Cruz is 43, but a right-handed bat, which we could use. He hit .245/.283/.399 in 49 games with the Padres before they released him a few days ago.

The Jays 40-man roster is full, and they have Chad Green and Hyun Jin Ryu. There will have to be room made on the 40-man for them.

As #BlueJays consider ways to add offensively, they’ve shown some interest in Nelson Cruz, per source. Cruz, 43, is a free agent after being DFA by Padres. Jays’ 40-man is full but they’ll need to open spots soon so some churn is coming. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 14, 2023

What are the big questions for the second half?

Can they be more consistent on offense? They really need to start scoring more.

What will they get from Alek Manoah? If he can pitch reasonably, our rotation should be pretty good.

Can the high-leverage stand up to the heavy workload they have been put under? There are a few of the guys in the pen who are likely to set career highs in appearances. Will Erik Swanson be able to pitch like he has if he gets up to 70-75 games? Tim Mayza? Will Nate Pearson be able to stay healthy as they start leaning on him more?

What will they get from Ryu and Green?

Can Vlad hit more like we expect him to?

The Jays have sold advertising space for TD Bank on their jerseys:

The #BlueJays will unveil their new jersey patch tonight, partnering with TD Bank.



They’re the 14th team in MLB to add a patch. Not everyone loves these, but free money is free money. pic.twitter.com/WFx3dQyLRh — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 14, 2023

I guess it is better than this:

#OTD 29 years ago, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Joe Carter played the game in a jersey with Toronto misspelled "Torotno" on it.



The spelling error was made by the manufacturer.



Visual evidence below.#BlueJays pic.twitter.com/cYPW1vBIr9 — Kevin Glew (@coopincanada) July 14, 2023

The rotation for the series against the Diamondbacks: