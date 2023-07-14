Game #92 GameThread: Diamondbacks @ Jays

The first game back after the All-Star break. I’m likely not to see all of it, we are in Edmonton visiting our son. see all

And the return of Lourdes GSeeing him playing Rock Paper Scissors with Vlad at the All-Star game was fun. Baseball is fun.

There is a bit of news. Hyun Jin Ryu is starting in Buffalo tomorrow. He’s getting closer to joining the Jays. And Rob Brantly has been released since Tyler Heineman has become the one they like to fill in when needed, and Tyler can be optioned.

The lineups: