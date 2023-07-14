Rep The Blue Jays with Swag In Toronto Blue Jays Plaid Bib Overalls From FOCO

There’s a new way to head to Roger Centre this season and show off your love for the Toronto Blue Jays, with the brand-new Toronto Blue Jays Mens and Womens Plaid Bib Overalls from FOCO. Why blend in when you can stand out, and these overalls are the perfect way to do so. The officially licensed MLB team overalls are available in Men’s and Women’s styles and sizes with different team-thematic styles for select MLB teams. The Toronto Blue Jays Mens and Womens Plaid Bib Overalls come in black & blue plaid designs to match a different and cooler feel to the infamous Blue Jays dark blue colours.

With their all-over team-coloured design and bold team logo display, these overalls are the perfect way to show your support for the Toronto Blue Jays. The bib pocket is perfect for storing your phone, wallet, or other essentials, and the adjustable bib shoulder straps ensure a comfortable fit. Two back pockets provide even more storage space. These overalls are made of sturdy and functional woven polyester canvas that is lightweight and breathable. They are long enough to provide coverage and durability, so you can focus on cheering on your team without worrying about your outfit.

These Toronto Blue Jays Mens and Womens Plaid Bib Overalls are perfect for heading to the game, tailgating, or even enjoying a concert. They retail for $70, are available for pre-order, and will be ready to ship in less than 2 months from FOCO.com. Limited quantities are available, so don’t miss the chance to get the best piece of Jacksonville Jaguars apparel this year. Get yours here!