Jays Start the Second Half With a Win

Diamondbacks 2 Blue Jays 7

So this will be a quick recap because we are visiting my son in Edmonton, and I watched the first few innings, then we went to a brewery and.....I’ve had a few beers. If you like dark beers or very different beers, and you are in Edmoton Omen Brewery is very nice.

Anyway, a nice start from Jose Berrios, only 1 run allowed in 5.1 innings. He did give up 7 hits but was able to limit the damage.

Trevor Richards finished the sixth and pitched the seventh, giving up a, then, game-tying home run, to Gabe Moreno (who also threw out George Springer trying to steal in the first inning). He did try his best to show that we shouldn’t have traded him. Richards got the win when we scored 5 runs in the seventh.

Nate Pearson pitched a scoreless eight, giving up a walk with 2 strikeouts. Jay Jackson struck out 2 in the ninth.

On offense, we got 2 in the second on a Vladimir Guerrero home run. Nice way for him to start the second half.

And we got 5 in the seventh:

Kevin Kiermaier led off with a double,

Springer was hit by pitch.

Bo Bichette lined out, moving Kevin to third.

Brandon Belt ground out, scoring Kiermaier.

Vlad singled.

Matt Chapman singled, bringing home one.

Whit Merrifield doubled, scoring two more.

Daulton Varsho was hit by pitch.

Danny Jansen ground to second, but Ketel Marte threw wide of first and we scored one more, making 7-2.

We had 16 hits today.

Chapman had 3. Bo, Belt, Vlad, and Whit each had 2. And every other starter, plus Cavan Biggio (who came in as a pinch runner for Belt in the seventh inning) had 1 hit.

Jays of the Day: Berrios (.164 WPA), Chapman (.137) and Belt (.137).

No Other Awards today.

There was some crappy baserunning. In the first inning, the Diamondbacks had two runners out on the bases. with Geraldo Perdomo on first, Corbin Carroll singled to center, Perdomo, for some reason, rounded second and Kiermaier threw behind him, so he continued to third to be thrown out. Then, during the next at-bat, Carroll decided to steal third, but he left before Berrios threw home, so he was out 1-5.

In the bottom of the inning, Springer, on first, was running on the full count pitch, but Bo swung thru it, and Springer was easily thrown out. The next inning, Merrifield on second, Kiermaier flew out to center, Chapman tagged up and scored, but Merrifield, for unknown reasons, decided to stand about 10 feet off second and the D’Backs threw behind him. I don’t know what he was thinking. Maybe he went to a brewery too?

Tomorrow we have a 3:00 Eastern start. Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.03) vs. Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.02)