Saturday Bantering: Gausman Scratched

We have been very lucky with our starting pitchers' health. But today, Kevin Gausman has been scratched from his start with ‘side discomfort’. They did an MRI, and they found no damage.

So Chris Bassitt will get today’s start. With the All-Star break, it is easy to move around starters.

Gausman is listed day-to-day.

There was a couple of roster moves during the break that I didn’t pay attention to:

George Springer and Jay Jackson were activated from the Paternity List.

Ernie Clement and Bowden Francis were optioned.

So Nathan Lukes is still with the team. I’d like him to get some at-bats. If only he was a right-handed batter, then he’d get some playing time.

I’ve often shared Umpire Scorecards because of how bad the umpire was. Let’s share a good one:

He only missed three calls all game. That’s terrific.