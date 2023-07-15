Game #53 GameThread: Diamondbacks @ Blue Jays

Game two of three with the Diamondbacks.

Kevin Gausman was the scheduled starter but is out with side discomfort. He’s day to day. So we get Chris Bassitt instead.

Getting 16 hits again today would suit me. Yesterday the team had eight balls come off their bats at over 100 mph.

Kiermaier gets the day off, Merrifield plays left, and Biggio at second. I wish they would give Lukes some at-bats.

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BLUE JAYS Geraldo Perdomo - SS George Springer - RF Ketel Marte - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Corbin Carroll - LF Brandon Belt - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Lourdes Gurriel - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Whit Merrifield - LF Jake McCarthy - RF Daulton Varsho - CF Carson Kelly - C Alejandro Kirk - C Alek Thomas - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Zac Gallen - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

