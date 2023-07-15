Game #93 Preview: Gallen vs Bassitt

The Blue Jays look to continue their strong start to the second half of the season as they play the second of three games against the Diamondbacks this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

This was originally supposed to be Kevin Gausman’s turn in the rotation, but the All Star was scratched from his start today due to side discomfort. Thankfully there’s no damage as per the MRI, so hopefully just a few days more of rest and he’ll be good to go.

Starting in place of Gausman will be Chris Bassitt, as the Jays have the luxury of shuffling starters thanks to the All Star break. Bassitt last pitched against the Tigers on Sunday, so this is pretty much normal rest for him.

Bassitt brings an 8-5 record with a 4.19 ERA into play today, working his way through some pretty wild swings of inconsistency this season. He was hit around a fair bit in his last start, giving up 9 hits in just 4 innings, but he did manage to hold the Tigers to just 3 runs. Part of that was thanks to 0 walks allowed, just the fourth time this season he has managed that feat.

Diamondbacks’ Starter

The Diamondbacks will send out their All Star starter, the man who got the ball to open the game for the National League squad, Zac Gallen. Gallen had a great first half of the season, putting up an 11-3 record with a 3.04 ERA. His FIP is even better, sitting at 2.76 through 118.1 innings. He isn’t huge on getting strikeouts, although he is still above average at that with 125 total. But it’s his ability to limit walks and home runs that has really helped him out this season. Among the 62 qualified pitchers in baseball, Gallen has allowed the 8th fewest of both, the only pitcher inside the top 10 in both of those categories.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Diamondbacks’ Lineup

1. Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS

2. Ketel Marte (S) 2B

3. Corbin Carroll (L) LF

4. Christian Walker (R) 1B

5. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) DH

6. Emmanuel Rivera (R) 3B

7. Jake McCarthy (L) RF

8. Carson Kelly (R) C

9. Alek Thomas (L) CF

Yesterday’s Heroes

Adam Frazier went 3-4 with a pair of home runs and 4 RBI, earning the unlikely slugger the Monster Bat award. Frazier’s big night was the main ingredient for his Orioles, as they took down the Marlins 5-2.

Corbin Burnes threw 6 shutout innings, allowing just 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out an impressive 13 batters to take home the Pitcher of the day award. His efforts got him the win as his Brewers took down the Reds 1-0, and since it was such a close game for him, he also walks home with the WPA King trophy thanks to a .374 mark.

Find the Link

Find the link between Ketel Marte and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

