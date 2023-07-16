Game #94 GameThread: Diamondbacks @ Blue Jays

The Jays get to go for the sweep today.
FanGraphs says the Jays have a 76.5% chance of making the playoffs. When playing OOTP Baseball, and I see something like that, I think, ‘we’ll show them’.
There is some concerning news:
Kevin Gausman says he tweaked his oblique late in start in DET.— Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 15, 2023
Never had oblique issue in his career and wasn’t sure how it would respond so #BlueJays are being cautious with the ace.
Imaging came back clean but Gausman isn’t sure if he’ll be ready for SD. Might be SEA series.
Matt talked about Ryu’s start in Buffalo earlier today. we made see him soon.
Today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|BLUE JAYS
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|George Springer - RF
|Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Evan Longoria - DH
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Corbin Carroll - CF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Carson Kelly - C
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Nick Ahmed - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Jake McCarthy - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Tommy Henry - LHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
Poll
If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 5 I’d take the
-
0%
Over
-
0%
Under
Poll
Who will have the best day offensively out of the top-of-the-order guys (by WPA)?
-
0%
Springer
-
0%
Bichette
-
0%
Vlad
Poll
Espinal only has one hit in July, is today the day he doubles that total?
-
0%
Yes.
-
0%
Sadly, no.
