Game #94 GameThread: Diamondbacks @ Blue Jays

The Jays get to go for the sweep today.

FanGraphs says the Jays have a 76.5% chance of making the playoffs. When playing OOTP Baseball, and I see something like that, I think, ‘we’ll show them’.

There is some concerning news:

Kevin Gausman says he tweaked his oblique late in start in DET.

Never had oblique issue in his career and wasn’t sure how it would respond so #BlueJays are being cautious with the ace.

Imaging came back clean but Gausman isn’t sure if he’ll be ready for SD. Might be SEA series. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 15, 2023

Matt talked about Ryu’s start in Buffalo earlier today. we made see him soon.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BLUE JAYS Ketel Marte - 2B George Springer - RF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Evan Longoria - DH Whit Merrifield - LF Corbin Carroll - CF Danny Jansen - C Carson Kelly - C Alejandro Kirk - DH Nick Ahmed - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Jake McCarthy - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Tommy Henry - LHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll If the over/under on Kikuchi's innings is 5 I'd take the Over

Poll Who will have the best day offensively out of the top-of-the-order guys (by WPA)? Springer

Bichette

