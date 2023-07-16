 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #94 GameThread: Diamondbacks @ Blue Jays

By Tom Dakers
Arizona Diamondbacks v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Jays get to go for the sweep today.

FanGraphs says the Jays have a 76.5% chance of making the playoffs. When playing OOTP Baseball, and I see something like that, I think, ‘we’ll show them’.

There is some concerning news:

Matt talked about Ryu’s start in Buffalo earlier today. we made see him soon.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS BLUE JAYS
Ketel Marte - 2B George Springer - RF
Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Bo Bichette - SS
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Christian Walker - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Evan Longoria - DH Whit Merrifield - LF
Corbin Carroll - CF Danny Jansen - C
Carson Kelly - C Alejandro Kirk - DH
Nick Ahmed - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B
Jake McCarthy - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Tommy Henry - LHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll

If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 5 I’d take the

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will have the best day offensively out of the top-of-the-order guys (by WPA)?

view results
  • 0%
    Springer
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bichette
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Vlad
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Espinal only has one hit in July, is today the day he doubles that total?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sadly, no.
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

