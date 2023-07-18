Game #95 GameThread: Padres @ Jays

Good afternoon from Great Falls, Montana, where it is hotter than Hades. But we enjoyed visiting the downtown area and the C.M. Russell Museum. Russell was a cowboy artist who lived in Montana early in the 20th century.

Tonight Alek Manoah gets his second start after being banished to the minors in search of his pitching ability. The first start went well. Hopefully, this one will too.

The Jays shared a bit of injury news:

Kevin Gausman is to throw a side session tomorrow, and they figure he’ll start one of the games in Seattle.

Jordan Romano is available for today’s game.

Hyun Jin Ryu will start in Buffalo on Friday, targeting 80 pitches. I’m not sure what the plan is after that, but if it goes well, he should be about ready to join the team.

And Chad Green is getting his first game action Saturday in Dunedin.

And Chris Bassitt announced he will be donating $10,000 US to Jays Care for ‘each game the Jays win when he starts, this season”.

Months of work has went into this from many people behind the scenes. Happy the day is finally here. @JaysCare pic.twitter.com/kqNjlplReI — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) July 18, 2023

And, not that I should take joy in someone losing a job and all, but I can’t help myself:

Padres Designate Rougned Odor For Assignment, Option Austin Nola https://t.co/5HvR2AMxW6 pic.twitter.com/OdhP9ZNdn7 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 18, 2023

Today’s lineups: