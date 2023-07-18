 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #95 GameThread: Padres @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Good afternoon from Great Falls, Montana, where it is hotter than Hades. But we enjoyed visiting the downtown area and the C.M. Russell Museum. Russell was a cowboy artist who lived in Montana early in the 20th century.

Tonight Alek Manoah gets his second start after being banished to the minors in search of his pitching ability. The first start went well. Hopefully, this one will too.

The Jays shared a bit of injury news:

  • Kevin Gausman is to throw a side session tomorrow, and they figure he’ll start one of the games in Seattle.
  • Jordan Romano is available for today’s game.
  • Hyun Jin Ryu will start in Buffalo on Friday, targeting 80 pitches. I’m not sure what the plan is after that, but if it goes well, he should be about ready to join the team.
  • And Chad Green is getting his first game action Saturday in Dunedin.

And Chris Bassitt announced he will be donating $10,000 US to Jays Care for ‘each game the Jays win when he starts, this season”.

And, not that I should take joy in someone losing a job and all, but I can’t help myself:

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

PADRES BLUE JAYS
Ha-Seong Kim - 2B George Springer - RF
Fernando Tatis - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Juan Soto - LF Brandon Belt - DH
Manny Machado - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Xander Bogaerts - SS Matt Chapman - 3B
Jake Cronenworth - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B
Gary Sanchez - C Daulton Varsho - LF
Matt Carpenter - DH Danny Jansen - C
Trent Grisham - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Joe Musgrove - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...