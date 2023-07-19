Game #96 GameThread: Padres @ Jays

Game two vs. the Padres. Hoping we’ll get some calls by the plate umpire today.
There were some roster moves today:
- Nathan Lukes was sent down. They weren’t using him anyway....
- Jordan Luplow has been called up. Will they use him? Nah.
- Adam Cimber was put on the 60-day IL.
Today’s lineups:
|PADRES
|BLUE JAYS
|Ha-Seong Kim - 2B
|George Springer - RF
|Fernando Tatis - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Juan Soto - LF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Manny Machado - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jake Cronenworth - 1B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Luis Campusano - C
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Taylor Kohlwey - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Yu Darvish - RHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
Poll
Will a Jays pitcher get robbed on a strike three call?
-
77%
Yes
-
22%
No
Poll
Will a Jays’ Coach get ejected today?
-
11%
Yes (seems like the same question as above)
-
88%
No (yeah it does seem similar)
Poll
If the over/under on Jays runs is 4 I’d take the
-
80%
Over
-
20%
Under
