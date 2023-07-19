Game #96 GameThread: Padres @ Jays

Game two vs. the Padres. Hoping we’ll get some calls by the plate umpire today.

There were some roster moves today:

Nathan Lukes was sent down. They weren’t using him anyway....

Jordan Luplow has been called up. Will they use him? Nah.

Adam Cimber was put on the 60-day IL.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups PADRES BLUE JAYS Ha-Seong Kim - 2B George Springer - RF Fernando Tatis - DH Bo Bichette - SS Juan Soto - LF Brandon Belt - 1B Manny Machado - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Xander Bogaerts - SS Matt Chapman - 3B Jake Cronenworth - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B Luis Campusano - C Daulton Varsho - LF Taylor Kohlwey - RF Danny Jansen - C Trent Grisham - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Yu Darvish - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll Will a Jays pitcher get robbed on a strike three call? Yes

No vote view results 77% Yes (21 votes)

22% No (6 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a Jays’ Coach get ejected today? Yes (seems like the same question as above)

No (yeah it does seem similar) vote view results 11% Yes (seems like the same question as above) (3 votes)

88% No (yeah it does seem similar) (23 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now