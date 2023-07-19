 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #96 GameThread: Padres @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Game two vs. the Padres. Hoping we’ll get some calls by the plate umpire today.

There were some roster moves today:

  • Nathan Lukes was sent down. They weren’t using him anyway....
  • Jordan Luplow has been called up. Will they use him? Nah.
  • Adam Cimber was put on the 60-day IL.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

PADRES BLUE JAYS
Ha-Seong Kim - 2B George Springer - RF
Fernando Tatis - DH Bo Bichette - SS
Juan Soto - LF Brandon Belt - 1B
Manny Machado - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Xander Bogaerts - SS Matt Chapman - 3B
Jake Cronenworth - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B
Luis Campusano - C Daulton Varsho - LF
Taylor Kohlwey - RF Danny Jansen - C
Trent Grisham - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Yu Darvish - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll

Will a Jays pitcher get robbed on a strike three call?

view results
  • 77%
    Yes
    (21 votes)
  • 22%
    No
    (6 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will a Jays’ Coach get ejected today?

view results
  • 11%
    Yes (seems like the same question as above)
    (3 votes)
  • 88%
    No (yeah it does seem similar)
    (23 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on Jays runs is 4 I’d take the

view results
  • 80%
    Over
    (20 votes)
  • 20%
    Under
    (5 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

