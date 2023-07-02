Game #85 GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

Game three of the series with the Red Sox.

It is Daulton Varsho’s birthday. I’m not a gambler, but, if I was, I would bet on players on their birthdays. They tend to do well. It isn’t a guarantee. Nothing in life is.

Of course, it is also a Gausman start, so perhaps betting on any of our batters would be a mistake.

It would be nice to score a dozen or so runs today.

Today's Lineups RED SOX BLUE JAYS Jarren Duran - CF George Springer - RF Justin Turner - DH Bo Bichette - SS Alex Verdugo - RF Brandon Belt - DH Rafael Devers - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rob Refsnyder - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Triston Casas - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF Enrique Hernandez - 2B Whit Merrifield - 2B David Hamilton - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Connor Wong - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Garrett Whitlock - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll Will we get a Quality Start from Kevin today? Yes

No vote view results 81% Yes (18 votes)

18% No (4 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Varsho get a hit on his birthday? Yes

No vote view results 55% Yes (11 votes)

45% No (9 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now