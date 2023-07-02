 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #85 GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Game three of the series with the Red Sox.

It is Daulton Varsho’s birthday. I’m not a gambler, but, if I was, I would bet on players on their birthdays. They tend to do well. It isn’t a guarantee. Nothing in life is.

Of course, it is also a Gausman start, so perhaps betting on any of our batters would be a mistake.

It would be nice to score a dozen or so runs today.

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Jarren Duran - CF George Springer - RF
Justin Turner - DH Bo Bichette - SS
Alex Verdugo - RF Brandon Belt - DH
Rafael Devers - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Rob Refsnyder - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Triston Casas - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF
Enrique Hernandez - 2B Whit Merrifield - 2B
David Hamilton - SS Alejandro Kirk - C
Connor Wong - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Garrett Whitlock - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll

Will we get a Quality Start from Kevin today?

view results
  • 81%
    Yes
    (18 votes)
  • 18%
    No
    (4 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Varsho get a hit on his birthday?

view results
  • 55%
    Yes
    (11 votes)
  • 45%
    No
    (9 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on Jays runs scored is 4 I’d take the

view results
  • 50%
    Over
    (11 votes)
  • 50%
    Under
    (11 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

