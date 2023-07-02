Game #85 GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

Game three of the series with the Red Sox.
It is Daulton Varsho’s birthday. I’m not a gambler, but, if I was, I would bet on players on their birthdays. They tend to do well. It isn’t a guarantee. Nothing in life is.
Of course, it is also a Gausman start, so perhaps betting on any of our batters would be a mistake.
It would be nice to score a dozen or so runs today.
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Jarren Duran - CF
|George Springer - RF
|Justin Turner - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Rob Refsnyder - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Enrique Hernandez - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|David Hamilton - SS
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Connor Wong - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Garrett Whitlock - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Poll
Will we get a Quality Start from Kevin today?
-
81%
Yes
-
18%
No
Poll
Will Varsho get a hit on his birthday?
-
55%
Yes
-
45%
No
Poll
If the over/under on Jays runs scored is 4 I’d take the
-
50%
Over
-
50%
Under
Loading comments...