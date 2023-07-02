Four Blue Jays Named to the All-Star Team

MLB has announced the players selected for the All-Star game. Now some of these guys will opt out of going, and some pitchers will pitch the day before the break and be unavailable for the game, so there will be others who will be All-Stars.

The Jays named:

Kevin Gausman

Vladimir Guerrero

Whit Merrifield

Bo Bichette

Nice to see Merrifield get noticed. Vlad? Well, he will be there for the Home Run Derby, and people will like seeing him at the game.

The complete teams:

Starters:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

C: Jonah Heim (TEX)

1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)

2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)

3B: Josh Jung (TEX)

SS: Corey Seager (TEX)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

C: Sean Murphy (ATL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)

DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)

Players named today:

NL pitchers

Zac Gallen (AZ)

Spencer Strider (ATL)

Bryce Elder (ATL)

Justin Steele (CHC)

Mitch Keller (PIT)

Josiah Gray (WSH)

Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

Marcus Stroman (CHC)

Alexis Díaz (CIN)

Josh Hader (SD)

Devin Williams (MIL)

Camilo Doval (SF)

AL pitchers

Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Gerrit Cole (NYY)

Luis Castillo (SEA)

Sonny Gray (MIN)

Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)

Kevin Gausman (TOR)

Shane McClanahan (TB)

Framber Valdez (HOU)

Michael Lorenzen (DET)

Kenley Jansen (BOS)

Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

Félix Bautista (BAL)

Yennier Cano (BAL)

NL reserves

Matt Olson (ATL)

Ozzie Albies (ATL)

Austin Riley (ATL)

Dansby Swanson (CHC)

Pete Alonso (NYM)

Will Smith (LAD)

Elias Díaz (COL)

Jorge Soler (MIA)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)

Nick Castellanos (PHI)

Juan Soto (SD)

AL reserves

Salvador Perez (KC)

Adley Rutschman (BAL)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

Whit Merrifield (TOR)

Bo Bichette (TOR)

José Ramírez (CLE)

Brent Rooker (OAK)

Luis Robert Jr. (CWS)

Austin Hays (BAL)

Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

Adolis García (TEX)