Taking Wing Retrospective

We’re about two thirds of the way through the minor league season, with a little more than three months behind us and a little less than two to go (except for AAA, which now plays until the end of September). We’re also at the point where the system will receive its annual infusion of talent, as the new draftees enter the picture.

Given that, I wanted to pause and look back at the player profiled over the course of the season and see how they’ve been doing since I wrote them up. I try to highlight impressive performers in this column, so it tends to be all good news. This week, we’ll see whether the happy story continued. Today is part one, covering players discussed between May 30th and the end of June. Tomorrow I’ll cover the players I discussed earlier in the season.

June 20:

Leo Jimenez: When I write Jimenez up, he was on a month long tear, posting a .900 OPS. He’s cooled off since, but is still producing very well. Over his last 76 PA, he’s hitting .250/.368/.422, with 11 walks to 15 strikeouts and six extra base hits. The strikeouts are up a bit, but so are the walks, and he continues to demonstrate a little pop. His overall performance this year solidifies his future projection as at least a quality utility man and maybe and OBP and defence driven everyday infielder.

June 7

Bowden Francis: I profiled Francis on the occasion of his call-up to partly fill in for Alek Manoah while the later went down to the complex to work on his delivery. The key point at the time was that Francis’ velocity had improved, giving him the stuff to profile a little more easily in a Major League role. That’s pretty much how it worked out. Francis pitched 13.2 innings with the big league club in 6 games, mostly as a long reliever following a multi-inning appearance from Trevor Richards. Francis sat 94.4 with his fastball and touched 98 a few times. The pitch also showed above average life, making it a real potential weapon in combination with his big curveball. While Francis wasn’t as good as his 2.63 ERA suggests, he struck out about 22% of the batters he faced while walking 7%. Those are solid results, and suggest that he might be a real major leaguer after all.

back in June, I pointed to strong strikeout and walk rates to suggest that his 5.70 ERA was an aberration. The results since haven’t backed me up. In 12 innings, Juenger has racked up 15 more Ks, but also walked 6 and surrendered 4 more home runs, with a 6.00 ERA to show for his troubles. The stuff is still real, but Juenger’s shaky command and propensity to give up the long ball will need to improve if he’s going to have an MLB role. Jaden Rudd: Another one that hasn’t held up. Rudd still walks a lot, and has also managed to get himself hit by 10 pitches in 123 PA since June 7th, so he’s maintained a .350 OBP in spite of a .183 average. Unfortunately, the little bit of power he showed early in the season has dried up, with just two doubles in the past 27 games. He’s still sealing bases (9 for his last 10). It’s not that Rudd has collapsed or anything, but he’ll need some power to survive as he moves up the ladder, and in the past six weeks what little he was producing has dried up.

May 30