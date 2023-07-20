Game #97 GameThread: Padres @ Jays

Maybe we could salvage a game of this series? I guess that would take some hitting. We seem to be allergic to that of late. This season seems to be a hot or cold season for every team. Teams seem to sweep or be swept. I don’t know why.

Over the last 10 games:

Yankees: 2-8.

Rays: 3-7.

Red Sox:7-3.

Orioles: 8-2.

Jays:7-3.

Who knows how it will look in 10 games.

The starters for the Seattle series (I wish I was going):

Friday: Yusei Kikuchi

Saturday: Kevin Gausman

Sunday: Alek Manoah

Lineups:

Today's Lineups PADRES BLUE JAYS Fernando Tatis - RF George Springer - DH Juan Soto - LF Bo Bichette - SS Manny Machado - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Xander Bogaerts - SS Matt Chapman - 3B Jake Cronenworth - 2B Whit Merrifield - LF Gary Sanchez - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Matt Carpenter - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Trent Grisham - CF Jordan Luplow - RF Alfonso Rivas - 1B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Blake Snell - LHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Poll Will the Jays get a hit with RISP No

Yes, 1

Yes, 2

Yes, 3 or more vote view results 11% No (2 votes)

35% Yes, 1 (6 votes)

11% Yes, 2 (2 votes)

41% Yes, 3 or more (7 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Jordan Luplow get a hit? Yes

No vote view results 56% Yes (9 votes)

43% No (7 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now