Game #97 GameThread: Padres @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Gatorade All-Star Workout Day Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Maybe we could salvage a game of this series? I guess that would take some hitting. We seem to be allergic to that of late. This season seems to be a hot or cold season for every team. Teams seem to sweep or be swept. I don’t know why.

Over the last 10 games:

  • Yankees: 2-8.
  • Rays: 3-7.
  • Red Sox:7-3.
  • Orioles: 8-2.
  • Jays:7-3.

Who knows how it will look in 10 games.

The starters for the Seattle series (I wish I was going):

Friday: Yusei Kikuchi

Saturday: Kevin Gausman

Sunday: Alek Manoah

Lineups:

Today's Lineups

PADRES BLUE JAYS
Fernando Tatis - RF George Springer - DH
Juan Soto - LF Bo Bichette - SS
Manny Machado - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Xander Bogaerts - SS Matt Chapman - 3B
Jake Cronenworth - 2B Whit Merrifield - LF
Gary Sanchez - C Santiago Espinal - 2B
Matt Carpenter - DH Alejandro Kirk - C
Trent Grisham - CF Jordan Luplow - RF
Alfonso Rivas - 1B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Blake Snell - LHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Poll

Will the Jays get a hit with RISP

view results
  • 11%
    No
    (2 votes)
  • 35%
    Yes, 1
    (6 votes)
  • 11%
    Yes, 2
    (2 votes)
  • 41%
    Yes, 3 or more
    (7 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Jordan Luplow get a hit?

view results
  • 56%
    Yes
    (9 votes)
  • 43%
    No
    (7 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Bassitt will pitch into the

view results
  • 0%
    4th
    (0 votes)
  • 18%
    5th
    (3 votes)
  • 25%
    6th
    (4 votes)
  • 50%
    7th
    (8 votes)
  • 6%
    8th
    (1 vote)
16 votes total Vote Now

