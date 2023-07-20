Game #97 GameThread: Padres @ Jays

Maybe we could salvage a game of this series? I guess that would take some hitting. We seem to be allergic to that of late. This season seems to be a hot or cold season for every team. Teams seem to sweep or be swept. I don’t know why.
Over the last 10 games:
- Yankees: 2-8.
- Rays: 3-7.
- Red Sox:7-3.
- Orioles: 8-2.
- Jays:7-3.
Who knows how it will look in 10 games.
The starters for the Seattle series (I wish I was going):
Friday: Yusei Kikuchi
Saturday: Kevin Gausman
Sunday: Alek Manoah
Lineups:
Today's Lineups
|PADRES
|BLUE JAYS
|Fernando Tatis - RF
|George Springer - DH
|Juan Soto - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Manny Machado - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jake Cronenworth - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Matt Carpenter - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Jordan Luplow - RF
|Alfonso Rivas - 1B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Blake Snell - LHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
Poll
Will the Jays get a hit with RISP
-
11%
No
-
35%
Yes, 1
-
11%
Yes, 2
-
41%
Yes, 3 or more
Poll
Will Jordan Luplow get a hit?
-
56%
Yes
-
43%
No
Poll
Bassitt will pitch into the
-
0%
4th
-
18%
5th
-
25%
6th
-
50%
7th
-
6%
8th
