Jays Trade For Génesis Cabrera

The Jays have made a trade. Not the major deal we were looking forward to but still a trade.

We have picked up Génesis Cabrera, a left-handed reliever from the St. Loues Cardinals. Going the other way is minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez.

Hernandez is a 19-year-old who was our 14th-round pick in 2022. splitting time between the FCL and Dunedin, he hit .213/.287/.367 with 3 home runs in 42 games, 8 walks and 41 strikeouts.

Cabrera is 26. He’s played five seasons for the Cards, with a 4.14 ERA in 174 games. In 189.1 innings, he’s had 101 walks and 198 strikeouts.

This year he has a 5.06 ERA in 32 games, 32 innings, 18 walks and 38 strikeouts.

He has an option year left so the team can work with him in the minors. He throws hard, has hit 99 mph but averages about 96. He also throws a curve and a change. He gets lots of strikeouts and lots of walks.

He adds some depth, a lefty behind Tim Mayza.