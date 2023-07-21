 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #98 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays West

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

I will put this up early as the Yankees, Rays, Orioles and Red Sox are playing (though the Red Sox are in a rain delay as I type this). Maybe if you are watching one of those games, you’d like to chat. I have the Yankees/Royals game on my computer (the stupid Royals are losing at the moment).

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS MARINERS
George Springer - RF J.P. Crawford - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Julio Rodriguez - CF
Brandon Belt - 1B Eugenio Suarez - 3B
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Teoscar Hernandez - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Tom Murphy - C
Whit Merrifield - LF Ty France - 1B
Daulton Varsho - CF AJ Pollock - LF
Danny Jansen - C Dylan Moore - RF
Cavan Biggio - 2B Jose Caballero - 2B
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Bryce Miller - RHP

