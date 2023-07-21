Game #98 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays West

I will put this up early as the Yankees, Rays, Orioles and Red Sox are playing (though the Red Sox are in a rain delay as I type this). Maybe if you are watching one of those games, you’d like to chat. I have the Yankees/Royals game on my computer (the stupid Royals are losing at the moment).
Today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|MARINERS
|George Springer - RF
|J.P. Crawford - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Julio Rodriguez - CF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Teoscar Hernandez - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Tom Murphy - C
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Ty France - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|AJ Pollock - LF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Dylan Moore - RF
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Jose Caballero - 2B
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Bryce Miller - RHP
Loading comments...