Game Two of Three at Blue Jays Stadium West.

We have Kevin Gausman pitching for the first time since July 8th. We could use a good, long start, but I’m also worried that he shouldn’t throw a ton of pitches after not playing for 14 days.

I will be away until game time, and the Jays are annoying in not posting today’s lineup. If I’m not back in time to put the lineup up, someone could post it in the thread?

Go Jays Go.