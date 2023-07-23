Around The Nest Episode 6: Walking Off Sunshine

The Blue Jays minor league broadcast Around The Nest is back after a brief hiatus for the all-star break.

While broadcaster Gareth Kwok’s Fisher Cats are still waiting on their first walkoff of 2023, but the broadcasters from the other affiliates talk about the most exciting walkoffs of the season so far.

The Bisons’ Pat Malacaro tells us his team is finally getting consistency from the starting nine and the starters, Ernie Clement and Spencer Horwitz’s dual five-hit day, Orelvis Martinez’s triple-A debut, and Zach Thompson’s season reset while he was on waivers. Double-A New Hampshire has not really be consistent, but Gareth gives us positive updates about Leo Jimenez’s on-base streak, Rainer Nuñez sliding into the middle of the lineup, and Adam Kloffenstein’s success in his second season in the Eastern League. In the last segment, host Tyler Zickel of the Vancouver Canadians banters with Chris Valentine of the Dunedin Blue Jays about the D-Jays’ rough patch in July and the C’s remaining red-hot. We also get updates about Ryan McCarty, Victor Mesia, Jean Arnaez, Rafael Sanchez, Deveraux Harrison, Michael Dominguez, and Pat Gallagher.