Game #100 GameThread: Jays @ Mariners

Game 3 of this awful series against the Mariners. A win would be nice. But not losing in a horrific fashion would also work for me.
Alek Manoah gets the start tonight.
So a roster move, Nate Pearson is going back to Buffalo. Génesis Cabrera has been added to the roster. It isn’t like we don’t need someone who can do a couple of innings in the pen.
I’m going to miss the start of the game, I’m playing squash, but I should get there for the second or third inning.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|MARINERS
|George Springer - RF
|J.P. Crawford - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Julio Rodriguez - CF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Cal Raleigh - C
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Ty France - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Mike Ford - DH
|Danny Jansen - C
|Taylor Trammell - LF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Kolten Wong - 2B
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Bryan Woo - RHP
Poll
Alek Manoah will pitch into the
-
0%
3rd
-
0%
4th
-
0%
5th
-
0%
6th
-
0%
7th
Poll
Will we hit a home run today?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
Poll
If the over/under for Jays runs is 4 I’d take the
-
0%
Over
-
0%
Under
