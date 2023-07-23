 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #100 GameThread: Jays @ Mariners

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Game 3 of this awful series against the Mariners. A win would be nice. But not losing in a horrific fashion would also work for me.

Alek Manoah gets the start tonight.

So a roster move, Nate Pearson is going back to Buffalo. Génesis Cabrera has been added to the roster. It isn’t like we don’t need someone who can do a couple of innings in the pen.

I’m going to miss the start of the game, I’m playing squash, but I should get there for the second or third inning.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS MARINERS
George Springer - RF J.P. Crawford - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Julio Rodriguez - CF
Brandon Belt - DH Eugenio Suarez - 3B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Matt Chapman - 3B Cal Raleigh - C
Whit Merrifield - 2B Ty France - 1B
Daulton Varsho - LF Mike Ford - DH
Danny Jansen - C Taylor Trammell - LF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Kolten Wong - 2B
Alek Manoah - RHP Bryan Woo - RHP

Poll

Alek Manoah will pitch into the

view results
  • 0%
    3rd
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    4th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    5th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    6th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    7th
    (0 votes)
Vote Now

Poll

Will we hit a home run today?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under for Jays runs is 4 I’d take the

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
Vote Now

