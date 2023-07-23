Game #100 GameThread: Jays @ Mariners

Game 3 of this awful series against the Mariners. A win would be nice. But not losing in a horrific fashion would also work for me.

Alek Manoah gets the start tonight.

So a roster move, Nate Pearson is going back to Buffalo. Génesis Cabrera has been added to the roster. It isn’t like we don’t need someone who can do a couple of innings in the pen.

I’m going to miss the start of the game, I’m playing squash, but I should get there for the second or third inning.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS MARINERS George Springer - RF J.P. Crawford - SS Bo Bichette - SS Julio Rodriguez - CF Brandon Belt - DH Eugenio Suarez - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Cal Raleigh - C Whit Merrifield - 2B Ty France - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF Mike Ford - DH Danny Jansen - C Taylor Trammell - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Kolten Wong - 2B Alek Manoah - RHP Bryan Woo - RHP

