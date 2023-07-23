 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jays Roster Move: Pearson Down, Cabrera Added

By Tom Dakers
Arizona Diamondbacks v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

I don’t understand. Mitch White is on the roster, and now Nate Pearson isn’t. I get that Nate had a bad day yesterday, but he had a 3.79 ERA before that, now 4.75. White has an ERA of 7.30 and has been unwatchable (but not unhittable).

Génesis Cabrera has been added to the roster. We picked him up from the Cards this week. He had a 5.06 ERA in 32 innings there. He throws left-handed, gets strikeouts (10.7 per 9 this year) but also hands out walks (5.1 per 9).

Oh well.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS MARINERS
George Springer - RF J.P. Crawford - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Julio Rodriguez - CF
Brandon Belt - DH Eugenio Suarez - 3B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Matt Chapman - 3B Cal Raleigh - C
Whit Merrifield - 2B Ty France - 1B
Daulton Varsho - LF Mike Ford - DH
Danny Jansen - C Taylor Trammell - LF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Kolten Wong - 2B
Alek Manoah - RHP Bryan Woo - RHP

