Jays Roster Move: Pearson Down, Cabrera Added

I don’t understand. Mitch White is on the roster, and now Nate Pearson isn’t. I get that Nate had a bad day yesterday, but he had a 3.79 ERA before that, now 4.75. White has an ERA of 7.30 and has been unwatchable (but not unhittable).

Génesis Cabrera has been added to the roster. We picked him up from the Cards this week. He had a 5.06 ERA in 32 innings there. He throws left-handed, gets strikeouts (10.7 per 9 this year) but also hands out walks (5.1 per 9).

Oh well.

Today’s lineups: