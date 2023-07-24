Jays Thoughts At 100 Games

We are 100 games into the season.

The Jays are 55-45. We are 2 games up on the Red Sox and Yankees for the last Wild Card spot. FanGraphs say they have a 70.5% chance of making the playoffs. I don’t feel that comfortable.

The are 27-20 at home. 28-23 on the road.

One runs games, they have been good, 17-11.

Blowouts not so good: 12-13.

By month:

April: 18-10

May: 11-17

June: 16-11

July: 10-7.

If you take May out, we’ve had a very good season.

Offensively, we haven’t been great, averaging. 4.48 runs per game, just slightly below the league average of 4.53.

On the defensive side, we’ve been pretty good, 4.11 runs allowed per game, fourth best in the AL (.01 behind the third-place Astros).

Offensively, finding someone better than expected is hard. Jays batters by wRC+:

Brandon Belt: 128. Amazingly, after a very slow start he has the highest wRC+ on the team.

Bo Bichette: 127. Bo has been terrific. He is on a little four-game hitless streak. He hadn’t gone more than two games without a hit before this little run. His batting average was .321 before this skid, .308 now.

Matt Chapman: 124. He’s been in a long slide from the end of the season's first month. July has been a bit of a bounce back, he has a .263/.400/.491 batting line in July.

Vladimir Guererro: 122. He’s been on a little slugging surge since the All-Star break (.667 slugging average).

Kevin Kiermaier: 111. Kevin had a fantastic May. June was terrible. July has been a bit of a bounce back (.256/.340/.349).

Whit Merrifield: 109. He had a slow start but has been very consistent since mid-April.

George Springer: 108. The move from center to right has helped keep him in the line, but he isn’t hitting like he has in the past.

Danny Jansen: 105. Having a nice season. I hope he isn’t hurt after that pitch on the forearm.

Cavan Biggio: 91. July has been pretty good, .292/.414/.333. And there have been a couple of hot streaks. But he hasn’t been good.

Alejandro Kirk: 89. He’s been good behind the plate, not at the plate.

Santiago Espinal: 76. He had a great first half last season. Since then, he’s not been good.

Daulton Varsho: 73, Any time I think he’s getting it going, I’m wrong. June was pretty good, .256/.323/.442. July has no been, .137/.170/.137.

Let’s talk through the pitchers tomorrow.

Share your thoughts of the first 100 games, and want you might expect in the last 62.