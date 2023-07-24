Monday Bantering: Bichette Sits

Bo Bichette gets a very very rare day off (only his second day off this season). I think everyone needs a day off now and then. He hasn’t had a hit in the last four games.

Also, Danny Jansen isn’t in the lineup today. The team hasn’t said if there is an injury, but you do have to figure he is day-to-day at best. Of course, as soon as I hit publish they will announce something.

Tonight’s lineup. It is a 10:00 Eastern start time.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS DODGERS George Springer - RF Mookie Betts - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Freddie Freeman - 1B Brandon Belt - 1B Will Smith - C Matt Chapman - 3B Max Muncy - DH Whit Merrifield - 2B David Peralta - LF Daulton Varsho - LF Jason Heyward - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Chris Taylor - SS Santiago Espinal - SS James Outman - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Yonny Hernandez - 3B Jose Berrios - RHP Michael Grove - RHP

There isn’t much more for Jays' news today. But there is this. Apparently, this doesn’t only happen to Vlad:

And Twitter is now called X or something until lawyers deliver papers from those who own the copywrite on the letter X for use on the internet. I keep being told that Elon is a genius, but he hasn’t shown it to me yet. Tweets are now called something else, I don’t figure I’ll learn the new term.