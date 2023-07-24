Game #101 GameThread: Jays @ Dodgers

The Jays get to play in the rather lovely Dodger Stadium tonight.

I’ve often told the story about my wife and I attending a few games at Dodger Stadium against the Expos. At one game, a Mexican boy and his dad were sitting beside my wife. The Expos didn’t have a great game but finally scored in the sixth inning, and my wife cheered. The boy asked why she cheered. She said, ‘We are Canadian’. The boy and his dad talked for a moment and then changed seats so the dad was now sitting beside her. I don’t know what ‘Canadian’ meant to them, but I suspect they thought it might be contagious.

No Bo tonight. And no Jansen. The team says both are available off the bench tonight. And the team says Hyun Jin Ryu will join the team in LA and throw a side session. He won’t start against the Angels but the team is thinking of going with a 6-man rotation for their stretch of 17 games in 17 days.

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS DODGERS George Springer - RF Mookie Betts - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Freddie Freeman - 1B Brandon Belt - 1B Will Smith - C Matt Chapman - 3B Max Muncy - DH Whit Merrifield - 2B David Peralta - LF Daulton Varsho - LF Jason Heyward - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Chris Taylor - SS Santiago Espinal - SS James Outman - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Yonny Hernandez - 3B Jose Berrios - RHP Michael Grove - RHP

