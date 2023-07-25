Jays Win in Extra Innings

Blue Jays 6 Dodgers 3 (11 innings)

The 11th inning was a great thing for the Jays. We started with Cavan Biggio on second (pinch running for Brandon Belt). Matt Chapman reached on an error by Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor. The throw was just a bit offline, but enough to pull Freddie Freeman. The Whit Merrifield singled to load the bases,

Up comes Daulton Varsho, who had a single earlier. He lined one 107 mph to right. Jason Hayward dived for the catch but missed. That scored two (Merrifield had to ensure it wasn’t caught). Walks to Kirk, and Bo Bichette scored another. Unfortunately, Kiermaier struck out, George Springer (having a rough time lately popped out, and Vlad struck out.

Jordan Romano came in for the bottom of the inning. He’s pitched a ton lately. He got a strikeout, groundout and a Mookie Betts groundout. Save number 28. He still hasn’t given up a hit in extra innings.

Before the 11th, we had a hard time scoring.

In regulation time, we were 2 for 14 with RISP.

We scored:

Two in the fifth: Alejandro Kirk started things off with a single. Santiago Espinal followed that with another single. Then Kevin Kiermaier singled, which brought Kirk in from second (pretty decent running). But Springer hit into a double play. Then Vlad singled to tie the game at two.

One in the eighth: Chapman homered.

We had many chances but little luck.

In all 13 hits. Merrifield had 4. Varsho and Kiermaier had 2 each.

Springer was the only starter not to get a hit, going 0 for 6 with a k. He’s been having a rough go of it lately.

On the pitching side:

Jose Berrios wasn’t as sharp as we’ve seen him of late, but he only gave up 2 runs in 5 innings. One run was a Heyward home run. In all 5 hits, 2 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts.

Génesis Cabrera had this first outing as a Jay. He was great, 3 up, 3 down, with a strikeout.

Yimi Garcia was also great, getting 4 outs.

Trevor Richards had a tough time. He gave up 2 hits, 2 walks, giving up a run and loaded the bases while getting just two outs. Thankfully he left the bases loaded—another who has pitched a lot lately.

Jay Jackson was great, throwing a scoreless ninth and tenth (with the Manfred Man). He’s looked great every time out. He got the win.

And Romano. His fourth outing since the All-Star break. Three scoreless appearances of the four.

Jays of the Day: Chapman (.486 WPA), Merrifield (.364), Jackson (.267), and Garcia (.148). I’m giving an honourable mention to Cabrera and Varsho.

The Other Award: Richards (-.266), Belt (-.187, for a 1 for 5), Vlad (-.166, 1 for 6 RBI) and Kirk (-.186, 1 for 4, walk, he also did a great job with his pitchers).

Tomorrow we have Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.92), who has to give us at least 6 innings. Julio Urías (7-6, 5.02) goes for the Dodgers. Another 10:00 Eastern start.

With the amount of complaining, this stat is hard to believe. If you listened to Jays fans you would think they were 20-30: