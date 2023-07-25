Trade Deadline Thoughts

We are about a week away from the trade deadline. The Jays have a Wild Card Spot and some apparent holes that could be filled.

On the other end, they don’t have all that much for prospect capital to make trades. So I’m not expecting all that much to happen.

Just this morning I was emailed a list of the best mid-season trade acquisitions by the Jays in the 21st century from some group called Ontario Bets:

I am somewhat surprised that no one has picked up that top guy since his release.

All of them being pitchers is interesting, but I don’t see them going for another pitcher. I think there isn’t much more room in the pen with Ryu and Green soon to be back. But then, if they can get someone cheap, who knows?

Let’s start with no way this will ever happen; ESPN’s Jeff Passan lists the Jays as a possible landing spot for Shohei Ohtani:

Despite currently holding the final wild-card spot, Toronto hasn’t done enough to convince ownership to open up the coffers, leaving the Blue Jays precisely where they’ve been all season: the muddled middle. That said, when asked where Ohtani could wind up if he’s moved, three of the most popular answers from executives are Baltimore, Tampa Bay and Toronto (the Blue Jays are a longer shot due to a thinner farm system).

I don’t see any chance that the Jays have the players needed to get Ohtani.

The team does need a RHB.

Names mentioned lately:

Tim Anderson: He’s not having a great season, .241/.281/.283 on the season, but since the All-Star break, he’s hit .378/.439/.432. And he’s been better than LHP .338/.363/.390, which is how he’s been all his career.

Andrew McCutchen is always mentioned as a trade target for the Jays. He’s hitting .268/.384/.415.

Randal Grichuk: He’s having a good time of it for the Rockies, hitting .309/.368/.482. We know him. He’s always done well against RHP.

Nelson Cruz has been mentioned as a possible free agent signing. I’m not thrilled with the idea.

Tommy Pham, .271/.355/.472 and Mark Canha, .238/.338/381, both from the Mets, keep getting mentioned. I’m not sure the Mets will go into sell mode, but who knows?

Ramon Laureano would likely be available cheap, .213/.274/.361.