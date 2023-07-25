Game #102 GameThread: Jays @ Dodgers

Game two of three with the Dodgers. Game One had a terrific ending. I’d be ok with this one being decided long before the 11th inning.

I’ve got squash between now and game time, but I should have a nice seat at the bar, or if I lose quickly, maybe I’ll be home for the start of the game.

Chris Bassitt gets the start. He has a 3-0 record and a 2.57 ERA in his last 5 starts. He’s averaged 5.6 innings. I’m hoping for more innings today, as we are, once again, short of ‘high-leverage’ relievers with bullets left.

Julio Urias has a 2-3 record with an 8.22 ERA in his last 5 starts. In his last start, he gave up 8 earned in 5 innings. The Dodgers pen isn’t exactly deep, either.

Tonight’s Jays’ Lineup. Springer gets a day off.

