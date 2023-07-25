 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #102 GameThread: Jays @ Dodgers

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Game two of three with the Dodgers. Game One had a terrific ending. I’d be ok with this one being decided long before the 11th inning.

I’ve got squash between now and game time, but I should have a nice seat at the bar, or if I lose quickly, maybe I’ll be home for the start of the game.

Chris Bassitt gets the start. He has a 3-0 record and a 2.57 ERA in his last 5 starts. He’s averaged 5.6 innings. I’m hoping for more innings today, as we are, once again, short of ‘high-leverage’ relievers with bullets left.

Julio Urias has a 2-3 record with an 8.22 ERA in his last 5 starts. In his last start, he gave up 8 earned in 5 innings. The Dodgers pen isn’t exactly deep, either.

Tonight’s Jays’ Lineup. Springer gets a day off.

Poll

Chris Bassitt will pitch into the

view results
  • 0%
    4th
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    5th
    (1 vote)
  • 28%
    6th
    (8 votes)
  • 46%
    7th
    (13 votes)
  • 14%
    8th
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    9th
    (2 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many Relievers will the Jays use tonight?

view results
  • 7%
    1
    (2 votes)
  • 15%
    2
    (4 votes)
  • 57%
    3
    (15 votes)
  • 19%
    4
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    5 or more
    (0 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Daulton Varsho get a hit again tonight?

view results
  • 65%
    Yes
    (19 votes)
  • 34%
    No
    (10 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

