Game #103 GameThread: Jays @ Dodgers

Once again, I want to say, “Today’s game can’t be worse than yesterday’s,” but that seems like a dare to the baseball gods.
The Jays made a trade this afternoon. DFAed pitcher Trent Thornton is going to the Mariners for minor league infielder Mason McCoy. McCoy played SS, 2B and 3B in Triple-A Tacoma. He’s 29 and was hitting .234/.330/.407 with 11 home runs, 45 walks, 113 strikeouts with 20 steals (caught just once). He’s not a prospect, but more a depth player.
We have Yusei Kikuchi throwing for the Jays today. I’m hoping John gives him a bit more rope today. I understand that having a lot of faith in Yusei is hard, but John will have to find a way. Kikuchi is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA. He’s only gone 6 innings or more five times. This really needs to be time number six.
Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers. He is 5-3, with a 3.94 ERA. He has a 6.97 ERA in his last six starts and rarely pitches deep into games.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|DODGERS
|George Springer - RF
|Mookie Betts - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Freddie Freeman - 1B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|J.D. Martinez - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Chris Taylor - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Max Muncy - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Enrique Hernandez - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|James Outman - CF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Miguel Rojas - SS
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Austin Barnes - C
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Tony Gonsolin - RHP
Poll
If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings pitched is 5 I’d take the
-
82%
Over
-
17%
Under
Poll
Will Springer get a hit today?
-
67%
Yes
-
32%
No
Poll
How many relievers will the Jays use today?
-
0%
1
-
17%
2
-
48%
3
-
17%
4
-
17%
5 or more
