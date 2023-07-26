Game #103 GameThread: Jays @ Dodgers

Once again, I want to say, “Today’s game can’t be worse than yesterday’s,” but that seems like a dare to the baseball gods.

The Jays made a trade this afternoon. DFAed pitcher Trent Thornton is going to the Mariners for minor league infielder Mason McCoy. McCoy played SS, 2B and 3B in Triple-A Tacoma. He’s 29 and was hitting .234/.330/.407 with 11 home runs, 45 walks, 113 strikeouts with 20 steals (caught just once). He’s not a prospect, but more a depth player.

We have Yusei Kikuchi throwing for the Jays today. I’m hoping John gives him a bit more rope today. I understand that having a lot of faith in Yusei is hard, but John will have to find a way. Kikuchi is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA. He’s only gone 6 innings or more five times. This really needs to be time number six.

Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers. He is 5-3, with a 3.94 ERA. He has a 6.97 ERA in his last six starts and rarely pitches deep into games.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS DODGERS George Springer - RF Mookie Betts - RF Bo Bichette - SS Freddie Freeman - 1B Brandon Belt - DH J.D. Martinez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Chris Taylor - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Max Muncy - 3B Whit Merrifield - LF Enrique Hernandez - 2B Daulton Varsho - CF James Outman - CF Danny Jansen - C Miguel Rojas - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Austin Barnes - C Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Tony Gonsolin - RHP

Poll If the over/under on Kikuchi's innings pitched is 5 I'd take the Over

Poll Will Springer get a hit today?

