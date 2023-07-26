 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #103 GameThread: Jays @ Dodgers

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Once again, I want to say, “Today’s game can’t be worse than yesterday’s,” but that seems like a dare to the baseball gods.

The Jays made a trade this afternoon. DFAed pitcher Trent Thornton is going to the Mariners for minor league infielder Mason McCoy. McCoy played SS, 2B and 3B in Triple-A Tacoma. He’s 29 and was hitting .234/.330/.407 with 11 home runs, 45 walks, 113 strikeouts with 20 steals (caught just once). He’s not a prospect, but more a depth player.

We have Yusei Kikuchi throwing for the Jays today. I’m hoping John gives him a bit more rope today. I understand that having a lot of faith in Yusei is hard, but John will have to find a way. Kikuchi is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA. He’s only gone 6 innings or more five times. This really needs to be time number six.

Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers. He is 5-3, with a 3.94 ERA. He has a 6.97 ERA in his last six starts and rarely pitches deep into games.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS DODGERS
George Springer - RF Mookie Betts - RF
Bo Bichette - SS Freddie Freeman - 1B
Brandon Belt - DH J.D. Martinez - DH
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Chris Taylor - LF
Matt Chapman - 3B Max Muncy - 3B
Whit Merrifield - LF Enrique Hernandez - 2B
Daulton Varsho - CF James Outman - CF
Danny Jansen - C Miguel Rojas - SS
Cavan Biggio - 2B Austin Barnes - C
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Tony Gonsolin - RHP

Poll

If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings pitched is 5 I’d take the

view results
  • 82%
    Over
    (23 votes)
  • 17%
    Under
    (5 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Springer get a hit today?

view results
  • 67%
    Yes
    (21 votes)
  • 32%
    No
    (10 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many relievers will the Jays use today?

view results
  • 0%
    1
    (0 votes)
  • 17%
    2
    (5 votes)
  • 48%
    3
    (14 votes)
  • 17%
    4
    (5 votes)
  • 17%
    5 or more
    (5 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

