Friday Bantering: Merrifield Leading Off

And other Jays’ news.

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

A change in the batting order. Merrifield leads off, and Springer is batting fifth.

Beyond that, Shohei Ohtani is playing (he came out of the game yesterday with a cramp), batting second and DHing.

As well it is Kevin Kiermaier’s 1000th MLB game.

Today's Lineups

ANGELS BLUE JAYS
Zach Neto - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B
Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS
Mickey Moniak - CF Brandon Belt - DH
Taylor Ward - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Mike Moustakas - 3B George Springer - RF
Matt Thaiss - C Matt Chapman - 3B
Hunter Renfroe - RF Daulton Varsho - LF
Trey Cabbage - 1B Danny Jansen - C
Luis Rengifo - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Lucas Giolito - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

In other news:

  • And it looks like the Jays will go for a 6-man rotation. Hyun Jin Ryu will start for the Jays Tuesday, August 1st.
  • After that, we’ll have Gausman, Manoah, Berrios, Bassitt and Kikuchi. I’d rather have one of them be a long man in the pen and give our bull a bit of a break, but we’ll see how it goes.
  • Chad Green will pitch in the FSL tomorrow. After that, he is to pitch for the Bisons. And then, who knows?

In other AL East news:

  • Aaron Judge has been activated by the Yankees.
  • Kendall Graveman was traded to the Astros from the White Sox for catcher Korey Lee.
  • The Dodgers picked up Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox, who get OF Trayce Thompson, RHPs Nick Nastrini (L.A.’s No. 9 prospect) and Jordan Leasure

