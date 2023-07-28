Friday Bantering: Merrifield Leading Off

A change in the batting order. Merrifield leads off, and Springer is batting fifth.
Beyond that, Shohei Ohtani is playing (he came out of the game yesterday with a cramp), batting second and DHing.
As well it is Kevin Kiermaier’s 1000th MLB game.
Today's Lineups
|ANGELS
|BLUE JAYS
|Zach Neto - SS
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Shohei Ohtani - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Mickey Moniak - CF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Taylor Ward - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Mike Moustakas - 3B
|George Springer - RF
|Matt Thaiss - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Hunter Renfroe - RF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Trey Cabbage - 1B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Luis Rengifo - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Lucas Giolito - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
In other news:
- And it looks like the Jays will go for a 6-man rotation. Hyun Jin Ryu will start for the Jays Tuesday, August 1st.
- After that, we’ll have Gausman, Manoah, Berrios, Bassitt and Kikuchi. I’d rather have one of them be a long man in the pen and give our bull a bit of a break, but we’ll see how it goes.
- Chad Green will pitch in the FSL tomorrow. After that, he is to pitch for the Bisons. And then, who knows?
In other AL East news:
- Aaron Judge has been activated by the Yankees.
- Kendall Graveman was traded to the Astros from the White Sox for catcher Korey Lee.
- The Dodgers picked up Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox, who get OF Trayce Thompson, RHPs Nick Nastrini (L.A.’s No. 9 prospect) and Jordan Leasure
