Friday Bantering: Merrifield Leading Off

A change in the batting order. Merrifield leads off, and Springer is batting fifth.

Beyond that, Shohei Ohtani is playing (he came out of the game yesterday with a cramp), batting second and DHing.

As well it is Kevin Kiermaier’s 1000th MLB game.

Today's Lineups ANGELS BLUE JAYS Zach Neto - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS Mickey Moniak - CF Brandon Belt - DH Taylor Ward - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Mike Moustakas - 3B George Springer - RF Matt Thaiss - C Matt Chapman - 3B Hunter Renfroe - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Trey Cabbage - 1B Danny Jansen - C Luis Rengifo - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Lucas Giolito - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

In other news:

And it looks like the Jays will go for a 6-man rotation. Hyun Jin Ryu will start for the Jays Tuesday, August 1st.

After that, we’ll have Gausman, Manoah, Berrios, Bassitt and Kikuchi. I’d rather have one of them be a long man in the pen and give our bull a bit of a break, but we’ll see how it goes.

Chad Green will pitch in the FSL tomorrow. After that, he is to pitch for the Bisons. And then, who knows?

In other AL East news: