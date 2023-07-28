 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #104 GameThread: Angels @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

We have an Apple TV game. I don’t know, if I’m MLB, making record profits whoops revenue (they have never made a profit if you ask them), I’d maybe turn down a dollar, now and then, remembering that the fans want to watch the games.

Tonight’s lineups. As you know, Merrifield is leading off, Springer batting 5th.

Today's Lineups

ANGELS BLUE JAYS
Zach Neto - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B
Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS
Mickey Moniak - CF Brandon Belt - DH
Taylor Ward - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Mike Moustakas - 3B George Springer - RF
Matt Thaiss - C Matt Chapman - 3B
Hunter Renfroe - RF Daulton Varsho - LF
Trey Cabbage - 1B Danny Jansen - C
Luis Rengifo - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Lucas Giolito - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll

Will you watch today’s game on Apple TV?

view results
  • 100%
    Yes
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Will Ohtani homer today?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    No
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Kevin Gausman will pitch into the

view results
  • 0%
    4th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    5th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    6th
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    7th
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    8th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    9th
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under for Jays runs scored is 4.5 I’d take the

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

