Game #104 GameThread: Angels @ Jays

We have an Apple TV game. I don’t know, if I’m MLB, making record profits whoops revenue (they have never made a profit if you ask them), I’d maybe turn down a dollar, now and then, remembering that the fans want to watch the games.

Tonight’s lineups. As you know, Merrifield is leading off, Springer batting 5th.

Today's Lineups ANGELS BLUE JAYS Zach Neto - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS Mickey Moniak - CF Brandon Belt - DH Taylor Ward - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Mike Moustakas - 3B George Springer - RF Matt Thaiss - C Matt Chapman - 3B Hunter Renfroe - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Trey Cabbage - 1B Danny Jansen - C Luis Rengifo - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Lucas Giolito - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll Will you watch today’s game on Apple TV? Yes

No vote view results 100% Yes (1 vote)

0% No (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Will Ohtani homer today? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Kevin Gausman will pitch into the 4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th vote view results 0% 4th (0 votes)

0% 5th (0 votes)

0% 6th (0 votes)

100% 7th (1 vote)

0% 8th (0 votes)

0% 9th (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now