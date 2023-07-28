Game #104 GameThread: Angels @ Jays

We have an Apple TV game. I don’t know, if I’m MLB, making record
profits whoops revenue (they have never made a profit if you ask them), I’d maybe turn down a dollar, now and then, remembering that the fans want to watch the games.
Tonight’s lineups. As you know, Merrifield is leading off, Springer batting 5th.
Today's Lineups
|ANGELS
|BLUE JAYS
|Zach Neto - SS
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Shohei Ohtani - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Mickey Moniak - CF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Taylor Ward - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Mike Moustakas - 3B
|George Springer - RF
|Matt Thaiss - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Hunter Renfroe - RF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Trey Cabbage - 1B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Luis Rengifo - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Lucas Giolito - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Poll
Will you watch today’s game on Apple TV?
-
100%
Yes
-
0%
No
Poll
Will Ohtani homer today?
-
0%
Yes
-
100%
No
Poll
Kevin Gausman will pitch into the
-
0%
4th
-
0%
5th
-
0%
6th
-
100%
7th
-
0%
8th
-
0%
9th
Poll
If the over/under for Jays runs scored is 4.5 I’d take the
-
0%
Over
-
0%
Under
Loading comments...