Game #105 GameThread: Angels @ Jays

Game two against the Angels. This one is on regular TV.

And we face a lefty. We haven’t had much luck against them. We only have one lefty in the lineup, Kiermaier. No Luplow, sigh. We got to find a 26th man we will use.

In case Jordan Romano needs a trip to the IL, Nate Pearson is in Toronto. I’m unsure if there will be an announcement before game time or if they will need another day to let the doctors decide if he needs IL time. I guess having Kevin’s glove in center is essential today.

Ohtani is in the lineup after being removed from the last two games with cramps.

Today's Lineups ANGELS BLUE JAYS Luis Rengifo - SS Whit Merrifield - LF Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS Mickey Moniak - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Taylor Ward - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Mike Moustakas - 1B George Springer - RF Matt Thaiss - C Danny Jansen - DH Hunter Renfroe - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Eduardo Escobar - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B Michael Stefanic - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Reid Detmers - LHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll Will Ohtani homer today? And, if so, will some player complain to John about it? Yes, and Yes

Yes, and no

No vote view results 8% Yes, and Yes (3 votes)

29% Yes, and no (11 votes)

62% No (23 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Manoah’s innings pitched is 5 I’d take the Over

Under

The house will win, it will be exactly 5 vote view results 35% Over (12 votes)

23% Under (8 votes)

41% The house will win, it will be exactly 5 (14 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now