Game #105 GameThread: Angels @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Game two against the Angels. This one is on regular TV.

And we face a lefty. We haven’t had much luck against them. We only have one lefty in the lineup, Kiermaier. No Luplow, sigh. We got to find a 26th man we will use.

In case Jordan Romano needs a trip to the IL, Nate Pearson is in Toronto. I’m unsure if there will be an announcement before game time or if they will need another day to let the doctors decide if he needs IL time. I guess having Kevin’s glove in center is essential today.

Ohtani is in the lineup after being removed from the last two games with cramps.

Today's Lineups

ANGELS BLUE JAYS
Luis Rengifo - SS Whit Merrifield - LF
Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS
Mickey Moniak - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Taylor Ward - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Mike Moustakas - 1B George Springer - RF
Matt Thaiss - C Danny Jansen - DH
Hunter Renfroe - RF Alejandro Kirk - C
Eduardo Escobar - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Michael Stefanic - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Reid Detmers - LHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll

Will Ohtani homer today? And, if so, will some player complain to John about it?

view results
  • 8%
    Yes, and Yes
    (3 votes)
  • 29%
    Yes, and no
    (11 votes)
  • 62%
    No
    (23 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on Manoah’s innings pitched is 5 I’d take the

view results
  • 35%
    Over
    (12 votes)
  • 23%
    Under
    (8 votes)
  • 41%
    The house will win, it will be exactly 5
    (14 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will homer for the Jays today?

view results
  • 19%
    Outfielder
    (6 votes)
  • 19%
    2B, 3B, SS
    (6 votes)
  • 61%
    1B, DH, C
    (19 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

