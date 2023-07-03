Blue Jays mid-term report card: Danny Jansen

Danny Jansen has been a Blue Jay for a long time. Drafted in 2013 in the 16th round (Tim Mayza was picked in the 12th round that year).

He missed some time with a groin strain this year. Catching is rough on the body. Can you imagine doing a couple hundred full squats a day with someone throwing a ball at you at 90+ mph and having a guy tipping it in any direction a couple of feet in front of you?

Anyway, this year, he’s hitting:

Standard Batting Age G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP IBB 28 52 181 168 22 36 9 0 10 33 0 0 13 43 .214 .271 .446 .717 97 75 2 0 1 View Original Table

By month:

April: .179/.246/.375.

May: .231/.296/.446.

June: .227/.244/.546.

Baseball-Reference has him at a 0.5 WAR. FanGraphs 0.7.

With RISP he’s hit .229/.275/.417, not all that different than his overall numbers.

Defensively, he’s played in 44 games, starting 39 at catcher. 6, starting 4 at DH.

He’s thrown out 12% of base stealers, league average is 22%. Baseball Savant has him at +1 run for framing pitches.