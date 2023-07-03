Blue Jays mid-term report card: Danny Jansen

Danny Jansen has been a Blue Jay for a long time. Drafted in 2013 in the 16th round (Tim Mayza was picked in the 12th round that year).
He missed some time with a groin strain this year. Catching is rough on the body. Can you imagine doing a couple hundred full squats a day with someone throwing a ball at you at 90+ mph and having a guy tipping it in any direction a couple of feet in front of you?
Anyway, this year, he’s hitting:
|Age
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|OPS+
|TB
|GDP
|HBP
|IBB
|28
|52
|181
|168
|22
|36
|9
|0
|10
|33
|0
|0
|13
|43
|.214
|.271
|.446
|.717
|97
|75
|2
|0
|1
Generated 7/3/2023.
By month:
- April: .179/.246/.375.
- May: .231/.296/.446.
- June: .227/.244/.546.
Baseball-Reference has him at a 0.5 WAR. FanGraphs 0.7.
With RISP he’s hit .229/.275/.417, not all that different than his overall numbers.
Defensively, he’s played in 44 games, starting 39 at catcher. 6, starting 4 at DH.
He’s thrown out 12% of base stealers, league average is 22%. Baseball Savant has him at +1 run for framing pitches.
Poll
For the first half, I’d give Danny Jansen an
-
1%
A
-
9%
B+
-
14%
B
-
11%
B-
-
14%
C+
-
8%
C
-
3%
C-
-
0%
D+
-
2%
D
-
2%
D-
-
29%
F
