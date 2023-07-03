Blue Jays mid-term report card: Cavan Biggio

Oh, this will be a fun one.

Cavan Biggio is in his fifth season with the Jays. His first couple of seasons were good, with OPS+ of 113 and 122. Since then, not so good.

This year:

Standard Batting Age G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP 28 52 141 129 20 25 4 0 7 16 2 2 10 44 .194 .262 .388 .650 80 50 0 2 View Original Table

Baseball Reference has him at a -0.4 WAR. FanGraphs at 0.0.

By Month:

April: .111/.184/.244.

May: .278/.333/.500.

June: .227/.306/.477.

It is hard to build something after hitting .111 for the season's first month. May was good. June pretty good too.

If you want arbitrary endpoints, he’s hit .238/.304/.464 since May one. I’m ok with that.

He, of course, is hitting RHP (.200/.270/.417) better than lefties (.143/.200/.143) but then he’s only had 15 PA against lefties.

With RISP, he’s .189/.250/.460, with 3 of his 7 home runs.

Defensively, he’s played almost everywhere:

2B: 26 games, 18 starts.

RF: 12 games, 10 starts.

1B: 9 games, 5 starts.

3B: 2 games, 0 starts.

There isn’t enough sample size to say if he’s been good at the positions. He hasn’t made any errors. UZR has him around average at all the spots except RF, where he’s -30.3/150, but then that’s on 80 innings. He looks fine at second to me.

Every team needs a player, or more, who can be dropped into any spot and be average defensively.