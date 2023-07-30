Sunday Bantering: Ward Out With Facial Fractures

The Jays game is early today, 12:00 Eastern.

Taylor Ward is on the 10-IL with ‘facial fractures’. Apparently no damage to his sight. He was released from hospital last night. Kevin Padio will be added to the Angels’ roster.

Hopefully, he’ll recover as quickly as possible and be able to play again.

Today’s lineups. The Angels are starting another lefty so Belt, Kiermaier, and Biggio are out of the lineup. Still no Luplow though.

Today's Lineups ANGELS BLUE JAYS Luis Rengifo - 2B Whit Merrifield - LF Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS Mickey Moniak - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Mike Moustakas - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Matt Thaiss - C George Springer - RF Hunter Renfroe - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH Eduardo Escobar - 3B Danny Jansen - C Trey Cabbage - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Andrew Velazquez - SS Daulton Varsho - CF Tyler Anderson - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Yesterday’s umpire Andy Fletcher had a terrible time calling balls and strikes. I don’t know if I’ve ever seem a called strike accuracy in the 70s before.

Something that you wouldn’t believe if you listened to all the complaining. They also have the best Pytag record.