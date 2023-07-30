Game #105 GameThread: Angels @ Jays

It seems like a good day for a sweep.
The good news is Taylor Ward’s vision isn’t impaired. He had facial fractures but he is out of hospital.
This is rather sweet, for International Friendship Day:
Lineups:
|ANGELS
|BLUE JAYS
|Luis Rengifo - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Shohei Ohtani - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Mickey Moniak - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Mike Moustakas - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Matt Thaiss - C
|George Springer - RF
|Hunter Renfroe - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Eduardo Escobar - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Trey Cabbage - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Andrew Velazquez - SS
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Tyler Anderson - LHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
Poll
Jose Berrios will pitch into the
-
5%
4th
-
10%
5th
-
48%
6th
-
35%
7th
-
0%
8th
-
0%
9th
Poll
Will the Jays score early, first two innings?
-
51%
Yes
-
48%
No
Poll
How many relievers will the Jays use today?
-
0%
0
-
2%
1
-
16%
2
-
58%
3
-
22%
4+
