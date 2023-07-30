 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #105 GameThread: Angels @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

It seems like a good day for a sweep.

The good news is Taylor Ward’s vision isn’t impaired. He had facial fractures but he is out of hospital.

This is rather sweet, for International Friendship Day:

Lineups:

Today's Lineups

ANGELS BLUE JAYS
Luis Rengifo - 2B Whit Merrifield - LF
Shohei Ohtani - DH Bo Bichette - SS
Mickey Moniak - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Mike Moustakas - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Matt Thaiss - C George Springer - RF
Hunter Renfroe - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH
Eduardo Escobar - 3B Danny Jansen - C
Trey Cabbage - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B
Andrew Velazquez - SS Daulton Varsho - CF
Tyler Anderson - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll

Jose Berrios will pitch into the

view results
  • 5%
    4th
    (2 votes)
  • 10%
    5th
    (4 votes)
  • 48%
    6th
    (19 votes)
  • 35%
    7th
    (14 votes)
  • 0%
    8th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    9th
    (0 votes)
39 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the Jays score early, first two innings?

view results
  • 51%
    Yes
    (18 votes)
  • 48%
    No
    (17 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many relievers will the Jays use today?

view results
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    1
    (1 vote)
  • 16%
    2
    (6 votes)
  • 58%
    3
    (21 votes)
  • 22%
    4+
    (8 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

