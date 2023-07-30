Jays Trade for Jordan Hicks

There is a report that the Jays have traded for right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks.

Hicks is 26. He’s pitched in 40 games this season. Has a 3.67 ERA, 3.02 FIP.. He’s got a 31,2% strikeout rate and 12.7% walk rate. FanGraphs says he is averaging 100.7 mph on the fastball this year.

He has 8 saves, 3 blown. Batters are hitting .244/.349/.338 against him.

No word on who is going to the Cards yet.

Right-hander Adam Kloffenstein is going to St. Louis (I would think there will be more). He has a 3.24 ERA in Vancouver in 17 starts, 89 innings. He fell off our Top 40 Prospect list this year.

Shi Davidi tells us Sem Robberse is also going to St. Louis. He has a 4.06 ERA in New Hampshire. 3.3 walks and 8.7 strikeouts per nine. He was number 11 on our Top 40 Prospect list this year.