Monday Bantering: Hicks in Jays Uniform Tonight

Happy Monday.

Jordan Hicks has made it to Toronto and has been added to the roster. Mitch Williams White got the DFA treatment. I doubt anyone will pick him up. Maybe after he clears waivers someone will pick him up.

And Jay Jackson has been put on Family Emergency Leave, and Bowden Francis will be in Toronto on the roster for tonight’s game. It doesn't mean bad things for his baby, they are switching his medicine, and they say the baby does better when Jay is there. They feel the body will come off the ventilator in the next few weeks.

George Springer gets tonight off. The team says a scheduled day off. I’m sure he can use the break.

Tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Adley Rutschman - C Whit Merrifield - 2B Gunnar Henderson - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Santander - RF Brandon Belt - DH Ryan O'Hearn - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ryan Mountcastle - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Adam Frazier - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF Austin Hays - LF Alejandro Kirk - C Colton Cowser - CF Cavan Biggio - RF Jorge Mateo - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF Kyle Gibson - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

There was a trade today, Mariners are sending reliever Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks, for infield Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and infielder Ryan Bliss.

Foco has a new ‘Bighead Bobblehead’ of Bo Bichette. You can order it here.

And they have a Snoopy in a Jays jersey too: