Game #106 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
It is a good day.

Jordan Hicks is in the Jays bullpen, and Mitch White isn’t. Thank you Jays for not sending Nate Pearson out again.

Jay Jackson is away for a bit, to deal with his little one. Can only wish them all the best.

No Springer tonight. But that doesn’t mean that Luplow will be in the game. Someone check that he is really still with the team.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Adley Rutschman - C Whit Merrifield - 2B
Gunnar Henderson - 3B Bo Bichette - SS
Anthony Santander - RF Brandon Belt - DH
Ryan O'Hearn - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Ryan Mountcastle - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Adam Frazier - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF
Austin Hays - LF Alejandro Kirk - C
Colton Cowser - CF Cavan Biggio - RF
Jorge Mateo - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Kyle Gibson - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Poll

Will we see Hicks on the mound tonight?

view results
  • 80%
    Of course.
    (28 votes)
  • 20%
    No
    (7 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on Bassitt’s innings is 6 I’d take the

view results
  • 27%
    Over
    (11 votes)
  • 72%
    Under
    (29 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Cavan Biggio get a hit tonight?

view results
  • 55%
    Yes
    (24 votes)
  • 44%
    No
    (19 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

