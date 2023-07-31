 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bo Bichette Leaves Game With Injury

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Bichette left tonight's game with an apparent knee injury. Rounding first and stopping, he grabbed at his knee.

It really didn't look good, but we can hope it isn't as bad as it looks.

The team really needs Bo.

