Filed under: Bo Bichette Leaves Game With Injury By Tom Dakers@bluebirdbanter Jul 31, 2023, 8:17pm EDT

Bo Bichette left tonight's game with an apparent knee injury. Rounding first and stopping, he grabbed at his knee. It really didn't look good, but we can hope it isn't as bad as it looks. The team really needs Bo.
