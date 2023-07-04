Blue Jays mid-term report card: Santiago Espinal

Last year, Santiago Espinal started the season hot, was named to the AL All-Star team and then went cold. On June 15th, last year, he was hitting .298/.350/.451. The rest of the way, .239/.296/.295. I don’t know if the league figured something out about him or what, but he went from being an All-Star to being someone who lost his everyday game.
This year:
|Age
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|OPS+
|TB
|GDP
|HBP
|SH
|28
|42
|128
|113
|17
|25
|6
|0
|1
|11
|2
|1
|12
|16
|.221
|.307
|.301
|.608
|73
|34
|4
|2
|1
Generated 7/4/2023.
Baseball Reference has him at a 0.3 WAR. FanGraphs 0.0.
And, against his usual nature, he’s hitting RHP (.243/.329/.329) better than LHP (.186/.271/.256). I’d imagine it is a sample-size thing.
By month:
- April: .186/.255/.256.
- May: .233/.281/.300.
- June: .256/.383/.359.
Defensively? He’s played 209 innings at second base, 45 at third base and 20 at shortstop. And he’s having a rough time with the glove. He’s made 5 errors at second and 1 at third.
FanGraphs has him at a -9.8 UZR/150 at second. It is a small sample, but he hasn’t looked quite the same with the glove as before. Maybe the lack of playing time is making it harder to be consistent.
Poll
For the first half I’d give Santiago Espinal an
-
1%
A
-
6%
B+
-
3%
B
-
8%
B-
-
11%
C+
-
18%
C
-
23%
C-
-
10%
D+
-
10%
D
-
2%
D-
-
4%
F
