Blue Jays mid-term report card: Santiago Espinal

Last year, Santiago Espinal started the season hot, was named to the AL All-Star team and then went cold. On June 15th, last year, he was hitting .298/.350/.451. The rest of the way, .239/.296/.295. I don’t know if the league figured something out about him or what, but he went from being an All-Star to being someone who lost his everyday game.

This year:

Standard Batting Age G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SH 28 42 128 113 17 25 6 0 1 11 2 1 12 16 .221 .307 .301 .608 73 34 4 2 1 View Original Table

Baseball Reference has him at a 0.3 WAR. FanGraphs 0.0.

And, against his usual nature, he’s hitting RHP (.243/.329/.329) better than LHP (.186/.271/.256). I’d imagine it is a sample-size thing.

By month:

April: .186/.255/.256.

May: .233/.281/.300.

June: .256/.383/.359.

Defensively? He’s played 209 innings at second base, 45 at third base and 20 at shortstop. And he’s having a rough time with the glove. He’s made 5 errors at second and 1 at third.

FanGraphs has him at a -9.8 UZR/150 at second. It is a small sample, but he hasn’t looked quite the same with the glove as before. Maybe the lack of playing time is making it harder to be consistent.