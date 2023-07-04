Blue Jays mid-term report card: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman was signed before last season as a replacement for Robbie Ray. He was terrific last year, putting up a 3.35 ERA in 31 starts.

This year?

Standard Pitching Age W L ERA G GS CG IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W 32 7 4 3.04 18 18 0 109.2 97 42 37 9 27 0 146 2 1 3 446 136 2.49 1.131 8.0 0.7 2.2 12.0 5.41 View Original Table

Generated 7/4/2023. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/4/2023.

Yeah, he’s doing great. The only issue is, he isn’t Shohei Ohtani, he can’t drive home his own runs, and the team doesn’t seem interested in scoring for him. We are averaging 3.38 runs per game in his starts. In 10 of his starts, we have scored three or fewer runs. It is hard to win 20 games if your teammates don’t score for you. And, as Buck will tell you, wins are the way to judge a pitcher.

And he leads the league in strikeouts. He now has 1,512 in his career, putting him 224th all-time. 100 more this year, and he’d be 184th.

Batters are hitting .233/.283/.358 against him. Lefties have a .676 OPS, righties .616.

By Month:

April: 2.33 ERA

May: 3.94 ERA

June: 2.97 ERA

Baseball Reference has him at a 1.9 WAR (which seems low), and FanGraphs has him at 3.8.

His little girl throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day was so cute.